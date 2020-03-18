Erica Mena stays fit: the aftermath of a happy and healthy pregnancy

Erica Mena started exercising, and these days she's showing fans the aftermath of a happy and healthy pregnancy. Look at the last photo he shared on his preferred social media account, Instagram.

‘@Fashionnova FashionnovaPartner The aftermath of having a happy and healthy pregnancy," said Erica. She went on and posted this: ‘Thank you Queens for the encouragement and accessories. 💕💕’

Someone said to Safaree's wife, "You look fantastically honest, LHH gave me a horrible impression of you, but after following you, I love everything about you and I am inspired."

Another follower said: Eres You are as cute as you are thick! But you are beautiful no matter what! Get it, girl! "And another follower posted:" @iamerica_mena you look amazing! Thanks for being bold! You still look good AF💋 ’

A commenter told Erica: "Full respect for showing that it is not instantaneous, but you are still beautiful." Congratulations MaMa! Welcome to the club 💕 ’

Someone else said: amo I love you showing off a natural body after baby! It is very motivating and personal. It makes me relate to you a lot. "

One commenter said, "I love that you're taking your time to get your body back the way it was." You're not doing a mommy makeover. You look beautiful ❤️ ’

A follower said: ‘You look great. Congratulations to both of you for the marriage and the girl. "

Someone said: ‘We needed this! People think you have a baby and go back to the old you. It doesn't work that way for all of us. You are working hard and it shows. Definitely motivation for me 😩❤️ ’

In other news, it was recently revealed that Erica believes that there are stricter and more severe problems worldwide and Safaree said she is sure the government has something to do with everything. What you think?



