Eric B's daughter dies after fatal car accident

Hip-hop legend Eric B. daughter Erica Supreme Barrier passed away after a serious car accident in Connecticut on Sunday.

According to The Real Sister2Sister 2.0, Erica died Monday night of her injuries. The media confirms that the news was confirmed by Eric B.'s publicist who issued the following statement.

"She fought a brave fight, yet we trust God and his final decision to bring her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to pray to our family as we prepare to rest Erica, "the statement read.

The statement added: "However, this was an unfortunate car accident that took his life, and it is also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts are also with him and his family, as we have no ill will in our hearts for involved. Again, we accept GOD's will and we sincerely thank the good Samaritans, first aid staff and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital, Hartford CT. "

Our deepest condolences to the family.