Episodes of ‘Tonight Show’ on night air ‘At Home Edition’ during NBC broadcast – Deadline

After the recent production shutdown of all nightly shows amid a growing coronavirus pandemic, most of them migrated online with original content. Now NBC The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon he is returning to television with new material in an abbreviated format.

A day after the launch of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition, the online show, filmed at Fallon's house, is released every night. After the premiere of each 10-minute episode on Tonight's showOn the YouTube channel, it will be broadcast as part of Tonight's show encore episode on NBC from 11:35 PM – 12:35 AM. The first web episode of At Home Edition To get a play online tonight, guest Lin-Manuel Miranda talks to Fallon through Zoom.

Most nightly hosts have maintained their online presence since the nightly shows went dark. Jimmy Kimmel filmed a mini monologue Tuesday night and said he would do it every night, in addition to making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during his quarantine. Yesterday the charity was No Kid Hungry. "They make sure the children eat," he said.

Stephen Colbert shot his Late show monologue on Monday from his bathtub, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah He's been publishing digital shorts, including one in which Noah became Italian, popping into a song on his apartment balcony with a cover of "A Whole New World" from the 1992 Disney animated film Aladdin.

It is possible that, as with Tonight's show, Some of that original content could reach broadcast networks to speed up replays.

The episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition It will vary in format, with a short monologue, a mix of famous guests coming together through Zoom, and more. Every night Fallon highlights a different charity in an effort to raise funds for those in need during this time. Last night's video has over 2 million views and has already helped raise almost $ 19,000 for Feeding America, which is serving communities and people facing hunger in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight's charity will be Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares is one of the leading industry HIV / AIDS donations and fundraising organizations that funds The Actors Fund social service work and provides grants to AIDS service organizations across the country.