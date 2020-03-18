Emily Ratajkowski shows off her curves in skimpy swimsuit amid coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLe09e180cfbed5a9a1d5afd8a89c9848011% %MINIFYHTMLe09e180cfbed5a9a1d5afd8a89c9848012%

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her curves in a skimpy swimsuit amid the Coronavirus pandemic. While it may seem that while people are cooped up and told to isolate themselves and avoid large gatherings, showing off a new-line swimsuit might not resonate with viewers, the post has been well received. With spring break underway, many are still looking for new swimwear, and Emily Ratajkowski's swimwear company Inamorata Woman has them covered. Many across the country were shocked when they saw spring jumpers in herds flooding Florida beaches, like Clearwater Beach, and at this point, there is no sign that the beaches are closing soon. Many people who own their own pools and do not have health problems are still swimming, especially since their children are home from school due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Whether people are actually ordering bikinis and swimwear in the mail right now is another story.

While many people are gearing up for the Coronavirus and storage needs, trying to figure out where they will buy toilet paper, there are still some who are looking for suntan oil, beach towels, and the perfect bikini for spring break.

You can watch a video about Spring Break in Clearwater Beach, Florida on the following video player.

%MINIFYHTMLe09e180cfbed5a9a1d5afd8a89c9848015% %MINIFYHTMLe09e180cfbed5a9a1d5afd8a89c9848016% Clearwater Beach, Florida is PACKED today despite "social distancing,quot; recommendations. https://t.co/WzGydcP1Ja pic.twitter.com/vsRD4QLbhr – WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 16, 2020

Emily shared a photo on her Inamorata Woman page where her company has 591,000 followers, that was a throwback photo. Emily posed in the turquoise, leopard-print Las Olas bikini that features a wrap-around waist. Emily showed off her curves as she sat on a beach chair. Palm trees dotted the background against a turquoise sky. The white sand met the water's edge and it was clear that Emily wanted to go back in time to a tropical location.

Emily and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, have slept in New York with their one-year-old dog, Colombo.

You can see the photo that Emily Ratajkowski shared on her official Inamorata Woman Instagram account below.

What do you think about Emily Ratajkowski's Inamorata Woman post? Do you think now is the time for people to buy swimwear?

What do you think about Spring Break coming to Clearwater Beach? Do you think they should stay home?



