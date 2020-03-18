Elbow Surgery for Tiger Prospect Wentz – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Left-hander Joey Wentz, a prospect for the Detroit Tigers organization, underwent surgery to rebuild the ulnar collateral ligament at his launching elbow.

New York Mets chief medical officer Dr. David Altchek operated at Wentz on Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Florida. Detroit said Wednesday Wentz is expected to return in 14-16 months.

Wentz, 22, was not invited to the roster at Major League Baseball spring training this year. He is the 8th prospect in the Detroit organization, according to rankings on mlb.com.

Detroit acquired it on July 31 in the deal that sent reliever Shane Greene to Atlanta. He was 7-8 with a 4.20 ERA in 25 starts in Double-A last year.