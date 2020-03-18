Egypt Attacks Guardian and NYT Journalists Over Coronavirus Reports | news from egypt

Egypt has revoked the press credentials of a British journalist with the UK's Guardian newspaper, and censured the head of the New York Times Cairo office for "bad faith,quot; reports of the country's coronavirus cases.

"Correspondents' rush to promote incorrect data does not justify their reliance on an unpublished … and scientifically unrecognized study," the State Information Service (SIS) said in a statement Tuesday.

"It shows its intentional bad faith to harm Egyptian interests," said SIS, responsible for accrediting foreign media.

The statement followed an article published Sunday by British journalist Ruth Michaelson, citing Canadian epidemiologists who estimated that COVID-19 infections in Egypt had exceeded 19,000.

The SIS also reported tweets from the head of the New York Times Cairo office, Declan Walsh, referring to the same figures. Walsh then removed the tweets after a backlash from the Egyptians online.

In a statement on Wednesday, Reporters Without Borders (Reporters sans frontières, RSF) condemned the move, accusing Egyptian authorities "of overreacting and abusing their powers by withdrawing the press credentials of a Guardian journalist and issuing a warning to a New York Times journalist for questioning official figures for Egypt's coronavirus cases. "

He added that Egyptian reporters were also "prevented from adequately covering the coronavirus epidemic."

Egypt has officially reported 166 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, including two Germans and two Egyptians.

Michaelson and Walsh declined to comment.

A Guardian spokesman told AFP news agency: "We regret reports coming out of Egypt about the alleged,quot; ban "by The Guardian or our journalist.

"We have offered the Egyptian government the opportunity to comment and respond to our reports in the normal way."

Walsh, previously head of the New York Times office in Pakistan, was expelled by Islamabad on the eve of an election in 2013; Officials made vague allegations that he carried out "undesirable activities."

Authorities in Cairo have warned of tough measures, including prison terms, for anyone who spreads false information about the virus.

On Tuesday, police arrested what they called a "member of the Muslim Brotherhood,quot; for allegedly publishing false information about the death toll from the virus.

Egypt is the third worst jailer of journalists in the world, according to the rights group of the Committee to Protect Journalists, and has deported foreign journalists in recent years.