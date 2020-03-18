Efforts by other cities and counties to reduce the spread of the coronavirus are less stringent than those from Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

COLLIN AND DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Denton County and a city in Collin County, McKinney, took steps Tuesday to reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading publicly.

But those steps show the big difference between the recommendations made by the two local governments and the strict rules that Dallas County has imposed.

McKinney voted to limit restaurant dining and will ban it for three days starting Friday.

Denton County Commissioners issued recommendations to limit public meetings to less than 50 people.

Neither of those counties is resorting to the extreme actions Dallas County is taking.

Denton and Collin County leaders say the reason is that they don't have enough signs of community spread to warrant further action.

It looked like a typical Tuesday inside the Two Rows restaurant in Allen, where St. Patrick's Day specials were on the highly sanitized menus.

The owner says that it is one of several health precautions that also include gloves on staff and space clients as much as possible.

Up News Info 11 also found people watching movies in theaters in Frisco and drinking coffee outside on patios in Denton.

All of these things are now banned in Dallas and Dallas County, raising the question is whether Dallas County overreacts to the virus or whether the actions of Collin and Denton counties do not go far enough.

"We are really trying to balance lives and livelihoods and how we preserve both," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. "I think the actions of the commissioners court strike that balance."

Judge Eads says that of 105 coronavirus tests only one has tested positive and that the patient is in Double Oak.

The other in Prosper is someone from another state.

Collin County has six so far.

