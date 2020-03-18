ECB Recommends Suspension of Recreational Cricket Due to Coronavirus Pandemic | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLa8973cd84387f96cd7f2e32948fe7a0d11% %MINIFYHTMLa8973cd84387f96cd7f2e32948fe7a0d12%







The England and Wales Cricket Board has recommended that all forms of recreational cricket be discontinued due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The measure went into effect after the government advised against mass gatherings in the UK earlier this week, effectively canceling all remaining sporting events.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a significant escalation of the UK's measures in response to the coronavirus, including recommending everyone in the country to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants and theaters and to take only essential trips.

"Following the latest government advice on social distancing, we sadly and reluctantly recommend that all forms of recreational cricket be discontinued for now," said an ECB statement.

"This extends to training, preseason friendlies and any associated cricket activity.

"Sport plays an absolutely vital role in the nation's mental and physical well-being, and helps people find meaning where there is fear and uncertainty, so one of our goals in the coming weeks will be to explore ways we can support some levels of physical activity in communities, particularly junior levels.

"Using our cricket community to support others could be one of the most important services we can offer during the difficult next few months.

"It will be critical that any decision we make is medically directed. And we will continue to work with the government and its advisers to ensure that science informs us in our decision making."

The England squad returned home over the weekend after their two-test tour to Sri Lanka was postponed due to coronavirus.