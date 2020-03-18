DU's Ian Mitchell rejected the NHL to win the national title. Coronavirus ended that quest

%MINIFYHTML1e87112f10192d4347704dd12896b3b311% %MINIFYHTML1e87112f10192d4347704dd12896b3b312%

University of Denver defender Ian Mitchell is one of the top prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks who rejected his NHL entry-level contract last summer to return to DU for his third year.

%MINIFYHTML1e87112f10192d4347704dd12896b3b313% %MINIFYHTML1e87112f10192d4347704dd12896b3b314%

He yearned to serve as captain and lead the Pioneers to a national title.

%MINIFYHTML1e87112f10192d4347704dd12896b3b315% %MINIFYHTML1e87112f10192d4347704dd12896b3b316%

But on Tuesday, Mitchell was taking two online exams at his family's home in Calahoo, Alberta, wondering what it would have been like if the coronavirus hadn't changed everything.

"I just feel terrible for my teammates and all the work we have put in and having the best chance of winning, in my opinion, the national championship," Mitchell said in a telephone interview.

Denver (9-29-6) achieved 20 wins for an NCAA record that spanned 19 consecutive years and was No. 5 in the PairWise Ranking. The Pioneers were guaranteed to extend their series of consecutive appearances in NCAA tournaments to 13. And if the coronavirus pandemic hadn't canceled everything, they would have faced Nebraska-Omaha in a three-game conference playoff series over the weekend. spent at Magness Arena, with the winner advancing to the conference finals in St. Paul, Minnesota.

A No. 1 seed at the NCAA Regional West Tournament, to be held at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, was a real possibility.

Instead, DU's campus and all of its athletics programs have been closed, and all students were sent home with online final exams to take before spring break next week.

"It is brutal," Mitchell said. "The reason I came back was to try to win a national championship and right now last week we are preparing to play a playoff game." And then two days later, I'm sitting at my house (in Alberta). It just happened very fast. Without having a chance to play a playoff game, that's what you train for all year, to be your best playoff moment. And you don't have a chance to compete.

"I don't know if I can regret it because there is nothing I could have done to change it, but it has given me something that I will remember for the rest of my life: the 'What if?' many teams in your life that have the opportunity to do something special like we did. "

Mitchell, 21, is considered the Cale Makar of a poor man. Both right-wing, offensive-minded Alberta defenders were selected in the 2017 draft, with Makar going fourth overall to Avalanche and Mitchell 57 to Chicago. Mitchell will likely join Makar, also 21, in the NHL next season.

"I will likely sign up and give up my senior season, but with the uncertainty that is happening right now, who knows?" Mitchell said. "But it is likely to sign."

Mitchell is the only risk of DU leakage, coach David Carle said. The Pioneers are losing four older people to forwards Liam Finlay and Tyson McLellan and defenders Michael Davies and Erich Fear, who were freshmen when Denver won the 2017 NCAA championship in Chicago.

"Your heart really goes out to those four guys who started their Denver career with the national championship and certainly took care to give up their careers with the national championship," said Carle, who led DU to the Frozen Four 2019 in his rookie year. . as head coach. "I think that's what hurts Ian and the rest of our players the most: that those four guys didn't get another chance to give him another chance."

With no junior games to explore and no recruits to come visit, Carle and her staff are working from home during a dead period. DU will be online until April 10 and will re-evaluate on March 31 if that will continue during the spring quarter.

Mitchell said he already misses his teammates.

"I thought we were the closest team I've been a part of in a long time," he said. "Just our culture in Denver and how much I love that show, that's what I'll take. The best decision I made was to come play DU. It's going to be hard to say goodbye because I love that place so much. I wish I could play there forever. All those guys are my best friends. "