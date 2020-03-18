Drake self-quarantines after partying with Kevin Durant before his COVID-19 diagnosis

Drake has decided to quarantine his Toronto mansion because he recently was with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. The singer partied with New Jersey Nets star Kevin Durant just five days before the basketball player discovered he was infected with the coronavirus.

According to Page six, the Hotline Bling The rapper dated Durant at Nice Guys in West Hollywood just a week ago, and even posted a photo from his boys' night.

"Life is a career and the angel of death catches up … until then glasses," wrote the 33-year-old player in the caption with Durant.

At the time, the New Jersey Nets were in Los Angeles for a game with the Lakers just before the NBA suspended the season due to COVID-19. Durant traveled with the team but did not play in the game because he is recovering from an Achilles tendon tear.

Once it became known that Durant had tested positive for coronavirus, Drake posted a video from his home basketball court and told his fans, "My life for the next time for a long time."

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he was closing the borders to all foreigners, except for American citizens. So it seems like Drake's "for a long time,quot; could turn into weeks or months.

President Donald Trump revealed Wednesday that he was working with Prime Minister Trudeau on an agreement to suspend travel between Canada and the United States, but the two countries will continue to trade during the pandemic.

Drake quarantined as pic.twitter.com/0ADtHdU4sE – Josiah Johnson (@ KingJosiah54) March 18, 2020

As for Durant, he was one of four Nets players who tested positive for coronavirus, but only one shows symptoms. In a statement issued by the team, they said the four players who tested positive have been isolated and are under the care of team doctors.

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities to report," the statement read. "All players and members of the Nets travel group are asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with the team's medical personnel."

The New Jersey Nets added that the health of their players and staff is the organization's highest priority, and the team is doing everything possible to ensure that those affected receive the best possible care.



