Drake honors Kobe Bryant with a massive painting on his indoor basketball court

Showing off his indoor basketball court at home in a new video, the Canadian rapper gives fans a peek at the artwork showcasing a massive & # 39; 8 & # 39; and & # 39; 24 & # 39; on each side of the marker.

Duck has paid tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant with two massive tributes on his indoor home basketball court.

The athlete and his teenage daughter Gianna were among the nine victims of a helicopter accident in January (20), and the basketball star has been honored by the Drake star of "God's Plan" on the court of his home.

In a new clip Shared on Instagram, the hit maker showed off the new artwork, showing off a massive & # 39; 8 & # 39; and & # 39; 24 & # 39; on each side of the marker, while spending time alone in his "sanctuary".

Kobe won three NBA (National Basketball Association) championship titles wearing a shirt with the number & # 39; 8 & # 39 ;, and his last two with the number 24. He appeared in eight All-Star games with his first number and 10 after the change of shirt.

The post appears when the "Hotline Bling" star appears to be practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic in her stunning home in Toronto, Canada.