Drake enters self-isolation after Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML1f3d9b68ff10e73d361699a5efe4c72411% %MINIFYHTML1f3d9b68ff10e73d361699a5efe4c72412%

Instagram

The hitmaker & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; and the basketball player were hanging out together at a party before Kevin was confirmed to be one of four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for the disease.

Up News Info –

Duck has gone into self-isolation after basketball superstar Kevin Durant He was diagnosed with COVID-19 just days after the party with the rapper.

The Brooklyn Nets ace is one of four team members who tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday (March 17, 20), a week after he was seen dating Drake at the access point in West Hollywood, Nice. Guy.

%MINIFYHTML1f3d9b68ff10e73d361699a5efe4c72413% %MINIFYHTML1f3d9b68ff10e73d361699a5efe4c72414%

The hit maker "Life is Good" has now been placed in isolation as a precaution, reports page six of the New York Post.

%MINIFYHTML1f3d9b68ff10e73d361699a5efe4c72415% %MINIFYHTML1f3d9b68ff10e73d361699a5efe4c72416%

Drake shared a snapshot of the friends night on Instagram last week (ends March 13, 20), and ironically referenced death in the accompanying caption, which read: "Life is a career and the angel of death catches up … until then glasses (sic) ".

The Canadian star has yet to comment directly on his contact with Durant, but recently hinted at his home-alone status while showing video footage of his indoor basketball court at his Toronto mansion. "My life for the next one, no matter how long it is," he shared in the Instagram story clip. Upon news of his diagnosis, Durant, formerly of the Golden State Warriors, told The Atlantic that he was feeling well and had not experienced any of the COVID-19 flu-like symptoms, but urged fans and fans. to stay safe in the midst of the current situation. health crisis

"Everybody be careful, take care and quarantine. We're going to get through this," Durant said.