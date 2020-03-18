Dozens of Bulgarian doctors resign in the midst of the crisis COVID-19 | Coronavirus pandemic news

Dozens of doctors and nurses turned in their resignations at two hospitals in Bulgaria's capital Sofia after being told they would have to treat patients with COVID-19.

Medical workers said they had not been provided with protective equipment and equipment to provide adequate care, just days after the Bulgarian parliament imposed a state of emergency in the country.

Dr. Kameliya Bachovska of Second City Hospital in Sofia told Al Jazeera that along with 84 other colleagues filed resignations after being informed that their hospital would be converted to receive COVID-19 patients.

"The hospital does not have enough protective equipment, and it is not only our hospital that does not. The rest do not have either. That is, almost all doctors in Bulgaria are at risk of getting sick from this, especially among us doctors older, which fall into the high-risk category, "he said.

Dr. Bachovska explained that the hospital does not have the necessary capacities and sanitation equipment to contain an infectious disease. He also said that most doctors and nurses at the health center are close to retirement age or already work while retired, and they fear treating patients without being properly protected.

Last week, at least six members of the medical staff at St Sophia Hospital in the capital also submitted their resignations, expressing similar concerns.

According to Dr. Andrei Kotsev, a member of the independent Zashtita union, who was in contact with the staff, in addition to not wearing protective equipment, they also did not receive adequate instructions on procedures to ensure the isolation and safety of other patients.

"They only received a box of gowns after we took the media to the hospital," he told Al Jazeera.

Dr. Angel Kunchev, chief inspector at the Ministry of Health, said that all hospitals trained to treat patients with COVID19 have received the necessary supplies. In a phone interview, he rejected criticism that authorities have taken action against the spread of the virus too late and said he does not know of other hospitals where staff are resigning.

"I understand that colleagues at Second City Hospital fear the unknown, but I do not accept it because we are talking about the virus pneumonia they face each flu season," he said.

At a press conference on Wednesday, General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the emergency working group that coordinates COVID-19, announced that the number of confirmed cases in the country is 92. So far, two people have died: one woman of 66 years and her husband of 74 years.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mutafchiyski showed protective gear, which Bulgarian factories began to produce in response to the pandemic, and characterized the measures taken in Bulgaria as "adequate,quot; and "timely,quot;.

On Monday, local media reported that Bulgaria would not participate in an EU-wide order for medical supplies despite the shortage. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced that the reason was a technical problem and that the country may join the tender later.

A & # 39; complete tragedy & # 39;

Kotsev said he constantly receives messages from doctors at various hospitals saying there are not enough supplies of masks and protective equipment for medical personnel. He also said that it is not fair to criticize doctors who demand adequate protection before providing treatment to patients.

"If the doctors die because they were not protected, who will treat the patients? (The authorities) have not provided protective supplies for the doctors, but at the same time accuse them of deserting," he said.

Older staff are particularly concerned that older people with COVID-19 have been found to be at increased risk for complications and death.

Bulgaria, like other Eastern European countries, has suffered from a brain drain from doctors, which has reduced the number of medical personnel in the country and forced hospitals to employ retired medical workers. According to Stoyan Borisov, head of the Bulgarian doctors' union, between 250 and 300 doctors leave the country to work abroad each year.

Dr. Kunchev of the health ministry confirmed that the country is experiencing a severe shortage of doctors and nurses.

Earlier this week, parliamentarians proposed a special package of measures to deal with the country's emergency situation, including monetary fines for doctors who refuse to treat patients. The package will be modified and voted on in the coming days.

Without adequate protection

Meanwhile, the government also announced that it would increase the salaries of medical personnel involved in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 by 1,000 leva ($ 560).

These proposed measures, however, have faced public criticism.

"I don't think this is the right way to motivate Bulgarian medical workers with a stick, the punishment, and a carrot, the 1,000 leva. The problem here is not so much the payment, but the fact that they have to take risks. their lives without adequate protection, "said Petar Cholakov, associate professor of sociology at the Institute for the Study of Societies and Knowledge at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

He noted that Bulgarian doctors and nurses are some of the lowest paid in Europe. The doctor's average monthly salary is 1,000 leva ($ 560), and the nurses earn 800 leva ($ 450).

In his opinion, part of the problem that medical workers face in coping with the pandemic is that in recent decades the health system in Bulgaria has deteriorated significantly.

"The provision of health care is underfunded, and this is not a recent problem. The situation in clinics and hospitals is miserable," Cholakov said.

He noted that another problem is the inefficiency and corruption that affect health institutions in the country.

In response to media reports of a shortage of hospitals across the country, several individuals and companies announced that they would donate funds to purchase medical equipment and supplies. One company, Walltopia, the world's largest manufacturer of artificial climbing walls, caused controversy when it asked the hospital that received its donation to prioritize its employees in treatment.

"Doctors cannot choose between patients on the grounds that one gives more than the other. This is about saving a human life. A human life is not something for sale," Cholakov said.

On Tuesday, the health ministry announced that it would open an account to accept donations to support hospitals during the state of emergency and "buy protection kits for medical personnel, supplies and equipment, including respirators."

Dr. Kunchev said that despite the measure, it does not mean that the ministry does not have sufficient funds to provide these items to hospitals.

"Thanks to the government's rapid reaction, there are no limits in terms of national means to buy what is needed. The difficult part is finding these things, not with the financial means," he said.

Follow Mariya Petkova on Twitter: @mkpetkova