Donald Trump suspends all evictions and foreclosures until the end of April

Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning that he will suspend all evictions and foreclosures until the end of April.

This move by the Department of Housing and Urban Development was reportedly implemented to provide relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to tenants and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April," Trump said during a White House conference.

This comes after countries like Italy cancel their residents' mortgage payments due to the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in their country.

As reported, the entire country of Italy was blocked due to the coronavirus, and residents reportedly won't have to pay their mortgages. When asked if there was a possibility to temporarily freeze the mortgage payments, Laura Castelli, Italy's deputy finance minister, said, "Yes, that will be the case, for individuals and households." According to The Guardian, all public events, sports matches, funerals and weddings will be banned in Italy. Gyms, bars, theaters and schools have also been closed.

Donald Trump also recently gave up the federal student loan interest indefinitely, due to coronavirus.

We certainly hope that this new standard will definitely create meaning or relief for all families who are concerned about what is to come during this pandemic.