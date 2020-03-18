Don Winslow Cancels Book Tour As "Broken" By Coronavirus Scare – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: With a heavy heart, author Don Winslow canceled plans for a book tour of 20 cities to promote his new book, Broken. This is not the time to travel anywhere, much less to empty bookstores due to the Coronavirus scare, so it will launch with a "virtual tour" strategy. This is a dilemma any author who launches a book in this dangerous corridor will face. Winslow is depressed about the whole thing because the stops included independent bookstores that helped him become an officer and a number one international author on sales.

Broken is a collection of six short novels connected by themes of crime, corruption, revenge, justice, loss, treason, guilt, and redemption. The tour was due to start on April 6 and included stops in the main cities of the country, from Los Angeles to New York City. Great authors like Lee Child were to present Winslow at sold out events.

%MINIFYHTML4423977e9a0985a6aecc5a00840bd89d11% %MINIFYHTML4423977e9a0985a6aecc5a00840bd89d12% Related story Cannes Lions Creativity Festival postponed until October

Three of the short novels in Broken – the title story, Crime 101 (which is dedicated to Steve McQueen) and The last trip – they are particularly prepared for film adaptation. Winslow and his representatives have made the decision to delay the purchase of the short novels from studios, networks and transmitters, and will visit again when the COVID-19 crisis subsides.

"After discussions with Harper Collins and my business and creative partner Shane Salerno, we made the decision to cancel my tour," Winslow told Deadline. “I remember when my career started and no one showed up to see me on tour. A bookseller, Barbara Peters of the Poisoned Pen, actually bought a copy of my book from her own store because she felt really bad for me. Independent bookstores stayed with me until my "overnight hit" in the mid-1950s. I will always be grateful to independent bookstores and I don't take this decision lightly because I know they will be deeply shocked. Ultimately, there is nothing more important than everyone's safety during this difficult time and that is why I made this decision. However, I really feel that several of the short novels in Broken It represents my best work as a writer and I hope people will find and order the book. "

Winslow and Harper Collins are now moving forward with a "virtual tour," with online events at the same bookstores.

Courtesy of Don Winslow.



The postponement of movie / TV sales of the stories in Winslow's new book somewhat delays the moment when it becomes an "overnight success" as authors whose works are on screen. Each Winslow book has been sold to a major studio or network, some books two and three times, and several are on a fast track.

Of Winslow Frankie Machine's Winter It was included in a story told frequently last Oscar season. A green light from the late Brad Gray on Paramount, with Martin Scorsese directing and Robert De Niro starring, went down the road when De Niro read Frank Sheeran's memoirs I hear you paint houses for research, after which he and Scorsese decided to drop everything and spend a decade nominated for Best Picture the Irish. Film rights to Frankie Machine, a thriller about a retired murderer forced to confront his past to protect his family from a murderer, has returned to Winslow.

Of Winslow The poster Sold to Twentieth Century Fox and Ridley Scott in 2015 in a $ 6 million package with Leonard DiCaprio starring. The three books of the trilogy: The poster, the power of the dog Y Border – Moved to FX, where it's being redesigned as a weekly drama series. Disney / Fox also has The force, Scott Frank adapted with assistant James Mangold to lead and re-team with his Ford V Ferrari star Matt Damon teamed up to play the title role. After Disney made a seven-figure payment last November that turned an option into a purchase, Mangold is reportedly considering Indiana Jones 5. If that happens, the source said Disney will find a new director to replace him.

Winslow is represented by The Story Factory.