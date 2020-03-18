Does Irina Shayk want to go back to Bradley Cooper? Are you dating Katie Holmes?

Irina Shayk wants Bradley Cooper back? That's the theme for the upcoming March 23, 2020, issue of Star magazine. According to the report, Irina has been unable to let Bradley Cooper go and would like to work things out. There have been numerous rumors about Irina and Bradley since they broke up in June 2019. First, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were believed to be a couple. It seemed that the two had fallen in love while filming their Oscar and Grammy winning film. A star has been born. The public was certain that the two would become a couple after Lady Gaga and Christian Carino separated. In several months Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk ended their four-year relationship.

The couple share their daughter Lea Cooper, who is celebrating her third birthday on March 21, 2020. When Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga failed to become a couple, people were shocked. Lady Gaga later cleared up the rumors and stated that the reason people believed they were in love was because they were acting and that was what they wanted people to think.

The source reported that Irina Shayk misses Bradley and wants him back.

Irina was very much in love with Bradley, but their relationship stalled after Lea's birth. Also, their busy careers often took them to opposite ends of the earth. "

You can see a photo of Lea, Bradley and Irina's daughter, below.

The report that Irina loves Bradley Cooper comes when more rumors suggest Katie Holmes has her eyes on Bradley and her friends would love to see them together. There has been nothing to prove that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have had a relationship, that Irina Shayk wants Bradley Cooper to return, or that Bradley Cooper and Katie Holmes are dating.

Are Katie Holmes and Bradley Cooper the newest couple in Hollywood? https://t.co/zGvKWqar9G – Charisse Van Horn (@charissemarievh) March 15, 2020

According to the Star source, Bradley Cooper is not interested in reconciling.

The report continues by stating the following.

"Bradley says it took him a long time to get away, so even though he still has feelings for Irina, he doesn't think it's a good idea to go back in his life."

What do you think about the report?

Do you think it is too late for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk to try again?



