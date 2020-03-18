Does Artem Chigvintsev want Nikki Bella to have a boy or a girl?

Nikki Bella Y Artem Chigvintsev He won't know the sex of his baby until June, but the future father revealed if he wants a son or daughter in this week's episode of The beauties podcast

The fiancé of the professional dancer was the one who asked the question, even though she said she already knew her answer.

"Obviously, people have preferences for who they want to have simply because they feel about themselves," Artem explained. "Like, I've danced all my life with girls … I know how to be with a girl. For me, obviously, I would feel more comfortable if I were a girl."

He continued, "I could teach her how to dance. I could take her to dance classes. For heaven's sake, I even did my partner's hair in a moment. I know I can do that. I know I can take care of those things."

Artem, who was born in Russia, added that he is specifically less familiar with some of the cultural differences applied to gender in the US. USA

"I just feel like … would I be more nervous having a child? 100 percent. Because American culture and sports are huge. You guys are obsessed with (the) NFL, it's kind of crazy. It's a big part of it. And I'm just not familiar with that, "he said. "So me, having a boy and him growing up and potentially playing sports, I would be like … that would be something that would make me nervous because I won't be as confident as I know I'm doing it. But if I take a girl to a dance class, I'd say, "Hey, you have to point those fingers!"

Regardless of whether Artem and Nikki have a boy or a girl, he explained that he doesn't want to force anything on his son, even dance!