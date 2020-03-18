Does Artem Chigvintsev want Nikki Bella to have a boy or a girl?

Nikki Bella Y Artem Chigvintsev He won't know the sex of his baby until June, but the future father revealed if he wants a son or daughter in this week's episode of The beauties podcast
The fiancé of the professional dancer was the one who asked the question, even though she said she already knew her answer.
"Obviously, people have preferences for who they want to have simply because they feel about themselves," Artem explained. "Like, I've danced all my life with girls … I know how to be with a girl. For me, obviously, I would feel more comfortable if I were a girl."
He continued, "I could teach her how to dance. I could take her to dance classes. For heaven's sake, I even did my partner's hair in a moment. I know I can do that. I know I can take care of those things."
Artem, who was born in Russia, added that he is specifically less familiar with some of the cultural differences applied to gender in the US. USA
"I just feel like … would I be more nervous having a child? 100 percent. Because American culture and sports are huge. You guys are obsessed with (the) NFL, it's kind of crazy. It's a big part of it. And I'm just not familiar with that, "he said. "So me, having a boy and him growing up and potentially playing sports, I would be like … that would be something that would make me nervous because I won't be as confident as I know I'm doing it. But if I take a girl to a dance class, I'd say, "Hey, you have to point those fingers!"
Regardless of whether Artem and Nikki have a boy or a girl, he explained that he doesn't want to force anything on his son, even dance!
Phamous / BACKGRID
"But then I can say that if he is a boy, he is not going to be a dancer and he will have the same values as me. I don't want to put anything on him that he already knows," Artem said. "Of course, if it's a boy, I want him to choose what he wants to do. If it's going to be a sport, I'm going to say totally, 'Me. 100 percent. You want to do that, do that. If you're passionate about that.' , please do it. "
Nikki chimed in, assuring Artem that he "handles sports."
Throughout the podcast episode, the couple continued to discuss their excitement of becoming parents with co-host and Nikki's twin sister. Brie Bella.
According to Nikki, Artem was one of the first men she dated who talked about wanting to become a father, "which was incredible because I feel like almost every woman or man when you're with someone, that's what you really want to hear."
"Even when you found out, you cried. You kind of got excited and very happy," Nikki said, and also told Artem that he is "so loving and caring."
Artem attributed a lot to how he was raised by his parents, who still live in Russia. Once the baby is born, she said she wants to be able to visit him at least once a year.
"Maybe if my parents would like to visit here, we would like to change, like a year to come, a year to go," he told Nikki. "I grew up with the grandparents. My grandparents played a huge part in my growth. I want 100 percent influence from my parents because I know how they raised me. I just hope it is as good a room as they are."
Nikki paid a similar compliment to Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan (Who's also waiting!) When he stopped earlier in the episode, telling the couple that "they do an amazing parenting job."
So she delivered some exciting news.
"I was saying to Artem, we were talking about godparents, and I'm saying, you know what?" Nikki said. "I know they never actually choose wives, usually you do, like brothers and sisters, but I want Brie and Bryan as our baby's godparents because of how you raised Birdie … and Artem agreed,quot; .
How sweet is that?
Get more from the WWE sisters when Total fine returns with a new season on April 9.
Total fine returns Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML4392fcaf64a91593df0b07f963f1c2e513%