Doctor's Note: Coronavirus and Your Mental Health | Coronavirus pandemic

The world is a stressful place right now. The coronavirus pandemic has caused people to panic, desperately search social media platforms for the latest information, and worry about conspiracy theories. It is a lot to assimilate.

Around 264 million people worldwide suffer from an anxiety disorder, being more common in women than in men. The World Health Organization (WHO) also lists obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) in its top 10 most disabling conditions as measured by lost income and decreased quality of life.

My clinics are filling up with patients whose mental health has been affected by this constant barrage of information about the coronavirus and, worse, the uncertainty.

They are understandably concerned about some of the things they are hearing about the coronavirus. Some of the false rumors and "tips,quot; I've heard include: drinking water every 15 minutes to avoid contracting the virus, and the idea that deep breathing will help you decide if the virus has damaged your lungs.

To be absolutely clear, neither of these is true.

People who have had no history of mental health problems suddenly have trouble sleeping, concentrating, and getting on with their normal daily lives. Those with a history of anxiety or OCD have found that their symptoms have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 news.

I have had to adjust some of my patients' anxiety medications during this difficult time.

Is the general public entitled to react with such anxiety to the increasingly alarming news of the spread of COVID-19? The answer, as with many things, is yes but in moderation.

Now, more than ever, we need to keep our mental health in the best possible condition.

One problem is the speed at which news about the coronavirus is published and the speed with which the information changes.

But worse is the amount of "fake news,quot; and how difficult it is to find reliable sources of information. It is human to feel the need to be aware of the latest guide; nobody wants to risk contracting the disease.

Uncertainty and a feeling of lack of control are what sustain the anxiety of most people. You are waiting for something to happen and that in itself fuels more anxiety.

Another problem is that new protocols for washing hands and not touching our faces, among other things, may be making some people with OCD feel more unwell.

People with OCD often already exhibit repetitive cleaning behaviors, such as cleaning door handles, kitchens, and bathrooms. This may not sound too bad, but when it prevents them from doing anything else, it becomes a major problem in their lives.

If these people are now told that they should wash their hands in a certain way every two hours, or clean surfaces regularly, it can cause their symptoms to skyrocket and they too feel that they have lost control.

So what steps can we take to reduce the chance of COVID-19 having a detrimental effect on our mental health?

Limit your news consumption

We all want to be up to date, but you need downtime, especially what is happening right now.

Limit the time you spend on social media and the media. This will give you some mental space for other things. But be strict with yourself; It will not be easy. Mute keywords on social media if necessary.

To make some exercise

Exercise has long been shown to have a beneficial effect on mental health and is now no different.

Even if you're confined to your home, you can take a walk in the garden, up and down stairs, or even do "chairobics,quot; – exercises for people with less mobility that can be done while sitting in a chair – to a piece of your music. favorite

Get some fresh air

Being outdoors has many health benefits, but it is increasingly being used to help control anxiety and mood disorders.

If they're still accessible, forests and open parks are among the few places where you are least likely to get coronavirus, so if you can, find a time when it's less crowded and go for a walk. And try not to look at your phone.

Ration your worry time

If you find yourself falling into repetitive habits because of coronavirus concerns, limit yourself to the number of times you can wash your hands or clean surfaces. Limit your "worry time,quot; on COVID-19 to a particular time each day, and then try not to think about it for the rest of the day.

Above all, remember that most people who receive COVID-19 will have mild symptoms and will make a full recovery.