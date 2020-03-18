Do you need a coronavirus test? Being rich and famous can help.

%MINIFYHTMLa9aa79ca2ea359d11eb15ea5f097139c11% %MINIFYHTMLa9aa79ca2ea359d11eb15ea5f097139c12%

Politicians, celebrities, influencers on social media and even NBA teams have been tested for the new coronavirus. But as that list of wealthy, famous, and powerful people grows by the day, so do the questions about whether they're gaining access to evidence that other Americans are denied.

Some of these high-profile people say they feel sick and had good reason to get tested. Others argue that those who were found infected and then isolated provided a good example to the public.

%MINIFYHTMLa9aa79ca2ea359d11eb15ea5f097139c13% %MINIFYHTMLa9aa79ca2ea359d11eb15ea5f097139c14%

But with the paucity of tests in areas of the country, making healthcare workers and many ill people unable to obtain diagnoses, some prominent personalities have obtained tests without showing symptoms or have had contact with someone who has the virus, such as required by some Test Guidelines. Others have refused to specify how they were tested.

%MINIFYHTMLa9aa79ca2ea359d11eb15ea5f097139c15% %MINIFYHTMLa9aa79ca2ea359d11eb15ea5f097139c16%

Such cases have sparked allegations of elitism and preferential treatment over an evidence system that has already been riddled with delays and confusion, and has now sparked a new national debate that has reached the White House, and President Donald Trump was asked on a press conference on Wednesday. "The well-connected go to the front of the line."

"You should ask them that question," he replied, suggesting that this should not be the case. "Maybe that's been the story of life. That happens sometimes, and I've noticed that some people have been evaluated fairly quickly."

Within the NBA, where eight complete teams were tested, there are different points of view. Bob Myers, president of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors, said his team thought it would be unfair for his players to seek special access.

"We were told that testing is scarce," Myers said in a conference call Tuesday, explaining that no Warriors coach, player or staff member would perform the tests until he developed symptoms, and only in accordance with government guidelines. "We are not better than anyone, nor worse. Just a basketball team."

The same day, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York, in a Twitter post, rebuked the Brooklyn Nets, who managed to organize tests for their entire roster. Four were positive, and one exhibited symptoms.

"We wish them a speedy recovery," de Blasio wrote. "But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT be tested for COVID-19 while critically ill patients are waiting to be screened. The tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick."

Access has been uneven across the country, even as qualifying guidelines have been expanded and testing laboratories have expanded, from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to state health departments and then to private hospitals and laboratories.

In areas of the country where the virus has been slow to appear, people have been able to easily obtain evidence. But in New York, California, Washington State, and Massachusetts, where the virus has spread rapidly and the demand for evidence is higher, it is very difficult.

The New York City Department of Health has ordered doctors to only order tests for patients who need hospitalization. People with mild symptoms are told to be quarantined at home. Even health workers, at high risk of contracting the virus and passing it on, have had trouble getting tested.

In New Rochelle, New York, a community north of Manhattan where the virus has spread, an ill mother was told she couldn't be tested because she had not been in a global "hot spot,quot;. In Boston, an employee of Biogen, a technology company where many dozens tested positive after a conference, was rejected because he had no symptoms. On Twitter, the hashtag #CDCWontTestMe has been around for weeks.

In the eyes of some doctors, prominent figures seemed to move in front of the line.

"As predicted, # COVID19 is exposing all social inequities," Dr. Uché Blackstock, an emergency physician in Brooklyn, New York, wrote on Twitter. "It's annoying to me 1) having to ration # COVID19 tests on my patients, then 2) having to wait 5 to 7 days to get the results, when celebrities are easily tested and fast response times."

Police chiefs across the country are increasingly concerned that they cannot obtain evidence.

"What is frustrating is to keep hearing that there are no test kits available, and my base has to keep responding to service calls while professional athletes and movie stars get tested without even showing any symptoms," Eddie said. Garcia, the San Jose, California police chief, on a conference call with law enforcement officials across the country.

Heidi Klum with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. Ms. Klum was recently tested for the virus. —Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images

The Hollywood elite (stars, agents, studio and network executives) have speed dial janitors at best and are used to receiving preferential treatment at Los Angeles medical centers like Cedars-Sinai and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Many A-listers use LifeSpan, a private practice.

However, in recent days, some celebrities, even those with symptoms, have expressed frustration at the inability to get tested due to a shortage of kits. Heidi Klum, the television personality and model, posted a video to Instagram on Friday from Los Angeles in which she claimed to have tried two doctors with no luck. "I just can't get one," he said.

The video may have helped her gain access. A day later, he returned to Instagram to say that "finally,quot; he was able to get tested. The result was negative. Klum representatives did not respond to inquiries.

But overall, celebrities of all kinds seem to have had a much easier time getting diagnoses. On Monday, Arielle Charnas, a Manhattan social media influencer with more than 1.3 million Instagram followers, posted that she had had a sore throat and fever for the "past two days." They told him that he did not meet the criteria for the test and that he should treat his symptoms at home.

But after posting to Instagram, she said she was inundated with messages from fans asking her to be examined by COVID-19. She tagged a friend, Dr. Jake Deutsch, founder of Cure Urgent Care, who agreed to evaluate her.

They pulled her out of her car and documented the procedure online. She tagged both Deutsch's Instagram account and her practice account, thanking them. On Wednesday morning, he released a statement informing his followers that the results were positive. “I realize that there are many people, both in New York City and across the country, who do not have the ability to receive immediate medical attention at the first sign of illness, and access to care is the number one priority. 1 at a time like this, "she wrote.

Deutsch said it was partnering with two private labs, BioReference and Lenco, to offer testing. In the past three days, he said, his clinic examined nearly 100 patients, half of whom tested positive.

On Capitol Hill, where four senators and nearly a dozen members of the House have opted to quarantine after possible exposure to the virus, patterns seemed to emerge.

Those who consulted their own physicians or the attending physician in Congress were generally discouraged to test whether they were asymptomatic.

"Each of the doctors I consulted advised me that since I have no symptoms since I am not ill, they said the tests were medically ineffective," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in an interview on Saturday. with ABC News.

Some of those who obtained evidence were close allies of the President: Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina. and a frequent Trump golf buddy; Representative Mark Meadows, R-N.C. and the next chief of staff of the White House; and Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, who learned he had been exposed to the virus when he boarded Air Force One last week to fly back to Washington with Trump. Her tests were negative.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was one of several female legislators close to President Donald Trump who were evaluated. —Anna Moneymaker / The New York Times

Spokespersons for Meadows and Graham declined to answer questions via email about the circumstances of their tests, including who ordered it and where it was conducted.

Gaetz said on Twitter that White House medical officials had told him he was being examined not "because I am in Congress, but because I had been in close contact with President Trump for several days."

On Wednesday, it was announced that one congressman had tested positive: Representative Mario Díaz-Balart, Republican from Florida, who had been on the floor of the House on Saturday morning. (Another Florida politician, Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami, also tested positive.)

The NBA has been at the center of the debate since two Utah Jazz players tested positive. The number of known positive results across the league has now increased to seven, including Kevin Durant of the Nets. But dozens more have been tried.

Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, acknowledged the criticism in an interview Wednesday with ESPN. But he insisted that the league was seeking evidence under the direction of public health officials.

"Let me start with the situation in Oklahoma City last Wednesday night," said Silver. "The Utah Jazz did not ask to be tested. The Oklahoma public health official at the scene not only demanded that the tests be done, but they were not allowed to leave their locker room, which was for at least four hours after the game, where they had to stay, masked. "

The league has revealed few details about how it gained access to the evidence.

Wendy Bost, a spokeswoman for Quest Diagnostics, one of the nation's largest commercial laboratories, said a variety of organizations had asked for help evaluating their employees, noting that Quest provided "an extremely small percentage of our collection kits in general to a small number of sports. " teams. "She said the company agreed to do it only for teams with at least one diagnosed case.

Quest, as well as LabCorp, another major diagnostic company, said the tests were processed in the order they were received.

The NBA on March 7 instructed all teams to identify a nearby facility they could list for testing, according to a private memo obtained by The New York Times. But team approaches have varied, and some say they haven't examined their players.

A Nets spokeswoman said the evidence was obtained through a private company, to avoid the use of public resources. The test took place after the team "noticed that several of our players and staff had symptoms," he said.

The team rejected criticism that it had received unfair access and said: "If we had waited for the players to exhibit symptoms, they could have continued to pose a risk to their family, friends and the public."

Other sports leagues have faced questions about test practice.

According to a statement by Major League Baseball, "Players are only tested under certain circumstances if they have symptoms, and the tests are administered by the same doctors who treat the general public." "

The New York Yankees were the first baseball team with a known positive test: a minor league pitcher. An estimated 150-200 minor league players and Yankees staff members have been quarantined, and the minor league complex, which underwent a thorough cleanup, is closed until March 25.