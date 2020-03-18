Dissent grows as the IOC struggles to keep the Tokyo Olympics underway | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML5b7960778010c904c9312905031c523811% %MINIFYHTML5b7960778010c904c9312905031c523812%

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) faces the strongest headwinds in decades as it briefed national committees on the state of Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday. Olympic Games in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with louder voices of dissent.

The Swiss-based IOC has pledged to organize the Tokyo Games as scheduled from July 24 to August 9, and said Tuesday after a meeting with international sports federations that measures against the virus were paying off.

The coronavirus has so far killed more than 7,500 people and infected approximately 200,000, with the epicenter now in Europe.

The Olympic body has refused to publicly consider cancellation or postponement as possible options, even when other major events, such as the Euro2020 and the America's Cup soccer and the French Open tennis Grand Slam, announced postponements on Tuesday.

The virus has also wreaked havoc at Olympic qualification tournaments, with athletes struggling to train, travel or compete and many pre-Games qualifiers canceled or postponed.

Tokyo will host some 11,000 athletes and 53 percent have already earned their place at the Games. The remaining 47 percent will secure their place through modified qualifiers or previous actions based on the classification.

In the current exceptional circumstances, the IOC said, it was necessary to find solutions that were appropriate, although they might not be ideal for all athletes.

"This is an exceptional situation that requires exceptional solutions," the IOC told Reuters news agency in a statement on Wednesday.

"The IOC is committed to finding a solution with the least negative impact on athletes while protecting the integrity of competition and the health of athletes.

"No solution will be ideal in this situation, and that is why we have the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes."

The IOC was endorsed by Panam Sports, the organization representing 41 national Olympic committees in the Americas.

"The Panam Sports family unanimously supports the IOC with all measures taken … to address the issues facing NOCs and athletes in current qualification opportunities," Panam Sports President Neven Ilic said after the briefing on Wednesday.

"Athletes from the Americas face problems completing their usual training schedules and participating in competitions."

IOC member Hayley Wickenheiser called the decision to proceed with the Games "callous and irresponsible,quot; in the most vocal attack on the Olympic corps since President Thomas Bach took office in 2013.

Wickenheiser, who competed in five winter ice hockey games and in the summer of 2000 Olympic Games In softball, he said that continuing the Games as planned ignored the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This crisis is bigger than even the Olympic Games"Wickenheiser said in a statement on Twitter." Athletes cannot train. Attendees cannot travel plan. Sponsors and sellers cannot market with any degree of sensitivity.

"I think the IOC, insisting that this will move forward, with so much conviction, is callous and irresponsible given the state of humanity."

Canadian Hayley Wickenheiser led her country's ice hockey team at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics (Lucy Nicholson / Reuters)

Al Jazeera sports correspondent Lee Wellings, who reports from outside London, said: "Time is running out for us all to know where we are, including athletes whose preparations are in disarray."

"With the coronavirus crisis quickly taking over, Hayley Wickenheiser has said what we are all thinking, "he said.

"The president of the National Olympic Committee of Spain, Alejandro Blanco, also said that he would prefer & # 39; postpone the games & # 39 ;, and there is a feeling that a decision should be made and announced to delay the games.

"The Japanese government is beginning to show signs of doubt that the Tokyo Games could take place in July: Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday that the Games without athletes from other countries would be pointless. Japan did not you can decide. "

Several athletes, including current Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi, said the IOC decision was putting athletes' health at risk, urging them to train normally when entire countries have closed to contain the spread of the virus.

"There is no postponement or cancellation. But (the IOC) is putting us at risk," Stefanidi said in an interview with Reuters.

"We all want Tokyo to happen, but what is Plan B if it doesn't happen?

"Knowing a possible option has a major effect on my training because I may be taking risks now that I wouldn't take if I knew there is also the possibility of a Plan B."