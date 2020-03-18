DirecTV goes dark tonight as the coronavirus causes the US USA Crouch down

%MINIFYHTMLa8c10e3f65263b74b55d399a5612faf311% %MINIFYHTMLa8c10e3f65263b74b55d399a5612faf312%

If you were surprised to suddenly miss the last 20 minutes of Chicago Med, Tucker Carlson Tonight, or The Masked Singer on the East Coast, join the DirecTV club.

As the United States crouches home for what appears to be the first full week of forced isolation from coronavirus, AT & T's satellite service went offline tonight at 8:45 PM ET across the country. As partners argued over who had the last clicker and grew a night of anxiety without television and some real social estrangement, the screens froze or simply went out in millions of homes that have yet to cut the cable.

Although you may have missed discovering who was the voice of the celebrity under the swan in the Wednesday episode of Masked Singer, the hashtag #DirecTVDown never had time to catch up on social media as the service seemed to restart first thing in the morning. . Still, during those 15 minutes or so, things looked pretty bleak for tonight's primetime.

Related story Disney, NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS Team with Donald Trump for the PSA Coronavirus campaign

The Downdetector tech site began to see an increase in users reporting problems at 5:40 PM PT, with most saying the signal was lost.

DirecTV has issues since 8:48 PM EDT. https://t.co/O0gYpdG4BO RT if it is also out of order #DirecTVdown – Downdetector (@downdetector) March 19, 2020

That prompted customers across the United States to turn to Twitter and other social media platforms to blow off steam as customer service lines began to recede.

Hears @DIRECTV If I'm going to get stuck in my house, can you at least make sure that the service you provide really works? As a paying customer this would be good. pic.twitter.com/ZtJKpnwIDl – Samantha Pysher (@SamanthaPysher) March 19, 2020

The apparent disruption was concentrated on the west coast, the eastern half of the lone star state, and on the east coast.

DirecTV representatives did not respond to Deadline's request for comment or explanation. Interestingly in the current era of social media, the service did not turn to Twitter or Facebook to respond to WTF's outrage from its customers.