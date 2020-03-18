Did DeAndre Hopkins' relationship with Bill O & # 39; Brien stop an exchange with the Patriots?

As you've probably seen (and laughed at) by now, Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for less than many expected. But according to MMQB's Albert Breer, there was a chance that Houston would trade Hopkins with the Patriots.

"They actually told me they were part of the DeAndre Hopkins discussions in the past few weeks," Breer told NBC Sports Boston.

Breer also added that the Patriots had an interest in Will Fuller, the speedy catcher who lined up against Hopkins in Houston.

The Patriots' interest seems natural, but it seems strange that New England was unable to reach an agreement considering the small price Arizona paid. According to Breer, the relationship between New England and Bill O & # 39; Brien may have been a problem in a deal being made.

O & # 39; Brien spent time on the Patriots coaching staff from 2007 to 2011, and was eventually promoted to offensive coordinator. He is currently not only the Texans' head coach, but also his general manager.

"Obviously, there is a close relationship between Bill O & # 39; Brien and the Patriots organization that goes back many years," Breer said. "My understanding is that part of the problem with Hopkins in Houston was a little personality conflict between O & # 39; Brien and Hopkins. And it makes you wonder if maybe the Patriots had too much information about that. Maybe they thought it might be a problem."

Breer is not alone in raising the issue of the relationship with O'Brien and Hopkins, as others reported after the exchange announcement.

Violating my own media rule here: The relationship between Bill O & # 39; Brien and DeAndre Hopkins was not a good one, and I've heard that from various places. My own opinion: Bill O & # 39; Brien has not accomplished enough in his football life to have a bad relationship with a tremendous player – Mike Meltser (@MikeMeltser) March 16, 2020

But the fact that he's played a role in the Patriots not chasing one of football's best receivers is interesting.

Breer also notes that Hopkins' contract demands may have played a role.

"The other part is, of course, Hopkins wants a new contract," said Breer. "He's going to get one in Arizona. So, are you willing to go $ 20, $ 21, $ 22 million a year for a receiver? That could have been a problem."

Hopkins in New England would have been interesting, especially if the franchise retains Tom Brady in free agency. But for now, it will only be one of the NFL's "what if,quot; stories.