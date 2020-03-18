Diane Kruger takes a jab at Norman Reedus for failing to purchase quarantine

WENN / Instar

As her family prepares to isolate herself amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actress from & # 39; Damn Bastards & # 39; hilariously calls her boyfriend for storing perishable food.

Diane Kruger was not impressed with her boyfriend Norman Reedus after it began to accumulate perishable food amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"43 years old"Inglorious Bastards"The actress shared a photo of the couple's young daughter looking at a box of potatoes, while teasing the 51-year-old woman's supplies."The Walking Dead"Star had brought it home when the New York-based family prepares to isolate itself.

"I don't think I understood the concept of two weeks of non-perishable food (sic)," he wrote, adding the hashtag, "#whenyouletyourboyfriendgogroceryshopping."

Health officials advise people to stay indoors and practice social distancing in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.

Stars included Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson, Idris Elba Y Olga Kurylenko All have contracted COVID-19, while the highly contagious disease has also led to the closure of production on numerous television shows, movies, and concert tours.

Globally, more than 206,800 cases of coronavirus have been recorded, resulting in a death toll of more than 8,200 since the outbreak began in December (19).