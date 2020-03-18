Detroit Lions, Collins In and Kennard Out – Up News Info Detroit

The NFL Network reported that Kennard, a team captain who comes from consecutive seven-game seasons, will be released by Detroit. But there was another report, also from the NFL Network, that says the Lions will now try to change it. And given the production, it seems like there should be some kind of market for it.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 3: Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr # 4 evades a Devon Kennard # 42 entry from the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at the RingCentral Coliseum on November 3, 2019 in Oakland, California . (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images)

Kennard was ranked 45th among edge defenders last year according to ProFootballFocus, but he certainly was better than fellow starters Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones. With former second-round pick Jahlani Tavai also back, and now joining Jamie Collins this week, there was a stalemate in the job.

"Is there no loyalty in this business?" Kennard tweeted.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 27: Devon Kennard # 42 of the Detroit Lions beats Saquon Barkley # 26 of the New York Giants for a first-half touchdown after picking up a fumble at Ford Field on October 27, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

With Kennard out, Collins, a versatile linebacker who can play all over the front seven and in coverage, figures to take control.

It has been a busy start for free agency for the Lions, who have also struck deals with offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, defensive tackle Nick Williams and quarterback Chase Daniel. They have also re-signed catcher Danny Amendola and long snapper Don Muhlbach, while losing guard Graham Glasgow to the Broncos.

