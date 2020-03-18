Detroit cheap apartments for rent – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLcf0d600ac50692318570aba73ccbfe2111% %MINIFYHTMLcf0d600ac50692318570aba73ccbfe2112%

March 18, 2020

The center has excellent walking capacity, is very manageable by bike and is a haven for transit passengers, according to the Walk Score rating system.

So what does the low-end rental look like in a downtown rental these days, and what could you get for your buck?

We take a look at local downtown listings through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to find out what budget-conscious apartment seekers can find in this Detroit neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

First, priced at $ 1,230 / mo, this 662-square-foot, one-bedroom, and one-bathroom apartment, located at 1431 Washington Blvd., is 52.7% less than the average rent of $ 2,603 ​​/ mo for a room in the center.

Building amenities include garage parking and secure entry. The apartment is furnished and has hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The list is suitable for dogs. Prepare for a $ 250 pet deposit.

(See the full list here.)

This one-bedroom, one-bath residence, located at 1538 Center St., is priced at $ 1,990 / mo for its 00 square foot.

The unit comes furnished and has a dishwasher; Garage parking is also available. Pet lovers are in luck – this rental is dog and cat friendly. Watch out for a $ 500 security deposit.

(See the full list here.)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bath home at 1117 Griswold St., which, at 800 square feet, costs $ 1,995 / mo.

The residence features in-unit laundry, high ceilings, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Pay attention to pet owners: this property is dog and cat friendly.

(See the complete list here).

Lastly, there is a 600-square-foot space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 76 W. Adams Ave., which is priced at $ 2,400 / month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, expect a dishwasher and laundry in the unit. Good news for animal lovers – this property is dog and cat friendly. The building has garage parking. The listing specifies a $ 175 cleaning fee.

(See listing here.)

