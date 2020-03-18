Desperate swap of bears for Nick Foles further worsens his problem Mitchell Trubisky

The Bears made a horrible quarterback signing in 2017 before moving to the No. 2 draft Mitchell Trubisky overall. Step aside, Mike Glennon, because the Nick Foles trade is just as bad. Consider it even worse, considering that the Bears forgot their own recent history and were doomed to repeat it.

Chicago's coaching staff last season danced around the fact that they didn't believe in Trubisky as the team's starting quarterback. Confirmation that the Bears wanted to give him competition came early in NFL free agency with rumors of his interest in Teddy Bridgewater and others.

The Bears' final decision was to send a fourth-round compensatory pick to the Jaguars for Foles. Regardless of Foles terms restructured deal in Chicago, it's a bad decision.

As Jacksonville is rescued from his heinous signing of Foles, Chicago is now back in QB limbo. You'd think the Bears had learned their lesson about expensive and recycled QB options when they handed out $ 45 million over three years to Glennon just three years ago.

Instead, their accelerated despair served as an unofficial statement of the editor's remorse at Trubisky and set them back on the same path. We got Foles working with coach Matt Nagy in Kansas City when Nagy served as the Chiefs offensive coordinator in 2016. After that, Foles returned to the Eagles and became a super under-winner who won the Super Bowl MVP. 53.

But as has been the case with the Foles, be it with the Jaguars, the Chiefs or the Rams, when it is neither the young starter nor the experienced backer, it is not very good.

Foles gave Jacksonville very little return on his investment after breaking his collarbone in Week 1. In his four Jaguars starts, he went 0-4 with a shaky 84.6 passer rating while shooting just 6.3 yards per tried. The greatest memory of his time with the Jags is how it gave rise to the mustached mania surrounding rookie Gardner Minshew.

On the surface, the Bears will sell this by simply bringing a veteran into battle and pushing Trubisky. But everyone outside of Chicago knows that Trubisky has just become a lame first mugger whose fifth-year option won't be chosen.

The Bears saw Trubisky's regression in 2019 after a promising initial season with Nagy in 2018 that saw him go 11-3, score 93.4 and help lead the team to the NFC North title. With the defense not so dominant last season, the Bears needed Trubisky more. Unfortunately, he gave them a lot less as a passer and didn't do enough as a runner to rescue himself or the offense.

While that was going on, the Vikings and Lions saw the best play by Kirk Cousins ​​and Matthew Stafford. The Packrs' Aaron Rodgers was still Aarron Rodgers, with only a running game and a defense to lean on. Minnesota and Green Bay made the playoffs. Chicago did not.

The Bears have been the ones without the quarterback in the NFC North for a long time, with the Jay Cutler era providing only a slight respite. They felt that Trubisky would change all that as a franchisee. But then they saw him forcefully fade away, while the two first-round QBs taken after him, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, have had a meteoric rise to elite status.

It's okay for the Bears to be at Trubisky, but going after Foles to replace him puts them in quarterback purgatory. He is not the type of caregiver like Andy Dalton. He is not the creator of high ceiling games like Cam Newton. He's something else when he's not with the Eagles – he's not very good, and certainly not a great improvement on Trubisky.

Even without a first-round pick in 2020, the Bears would have been better off targeting a rookie to compete with Trubisky, using one of their two second-round players (No. 43, No. 50). The foles will not take them where they want to go as their starter, a quarterback from the bridge to nowhere.

Bringing Foles with Trubisky doesn't give the Bears any real QB solutions. Movement is duplicated in his recent troubles at the game's top position.