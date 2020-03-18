Denver Department of Human Services changes online as coronavirus spreads

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Denver Department of Human Services changes online as coronavirus spreads

Conrad Swanson

The | Denver City Hall Reporter

%MINIFYHTMLe29374a7bdd744a7fcfac39e2243862911%%MINIFYHTMLe29374a7bdd744a7fcfac39e2243862912%

Conrad Swanson covers Denver politics on Up News Info political team. Originally from Iowa, he joined the newspaper in November 2019 after stints in the Colorado Springs Gazette, Lawrence Journal-World (Kansas), and Sioux City Journal (Iowa). He graduated from the University of Iowa with a BA in journalism and a focus in economics. He is a member of the Investigative Reporters and Editors organization and received a 2019 scholarship to the National Press Foundation's Spotlight on Statehouse and Local Reporting Program. He also won awards for sustained coverage in Colorado and political and investigative coverage in Kansas.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here