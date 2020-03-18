Denver Department of Human Services changes online as coronavirus spreads

%MINIFYHTMLe29374a7bdd744a7fcfac39e2243862911% %MINIFYHTMLe29374a7bdd744a7fcfac39e2243862912%

Conrad Swanson covers Denver politics on Up News Info political team. Originally from Iowa, he joined the newspaper in November 2019 after stints in the Colorado Springs Gazette, Lawrence Journal-World (Kansas), and Sioux City Journal (Iowa). He graduated from the University of Iowa with a BA in journalism and a focus in economics. He is a member of the Investigative Reporters and Editors organization and received a 2019 scholarship to the National Press Foundation's Spotlight on Statehouse and Local Reporting Program. He also won awards for sustained coverage in Colorado and political and investigative coverage in Kansas.