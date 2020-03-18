Denver area fire departments step up efforts to prevent coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLb168e0bf8b9229d6a22b094618fd830f11% %MINIFYHTMLb168e0bf8b9229d6a22b094618fd830f12%

Ambulances at the West Metro Fire Department have been converted to isolation rooms with wheels. Countertops have been cleared, EKG machines have been bagged, and the back of each ambulance in the cabin has been sealed. This is only part of the fire department's plan to fight COVID-19.

Fire departments across the state, including Denver, Aurora, Arvada, and Fort Lupton, have changed the way they do business as the coronavirus spreads. The changes come after 13 Arvada firefighters returned to work Thursday after being quarantined after possible exposure to the new virus.

They were all negative for COVID-19, said Deanna Harrington, public information officer for the Arvada Fire Protection District.

Fire departments are evaluating the symptoms of COVID-19, and are preparing firefighters and medical personnel to enter homes where they may come in contact with a patient with COVID-19.

At the Arvada Fire Department, first responders are also taking precautionary measures inside the fire station.

"We have posted signs in case we have an appointment person seeking medical attention, we are guiding them to ring the bell and stand back six feet so that we can examine them before providing care," said Harrington. "We are doing everything we can to keep everyone healthy."

Denver area fire departments continue to send first responders to every emergency call they receive.

"It is definitely important at this time to limit exposure and cross contamination to the public," said Aurora Fire Department spokeswoman Sherri-Jo Stowell. "We are very aware of that right now. But we are still answering every call that comes in."

The only thing that has changed is how emergency responders respond to medical calls, West Metro Fire Rescue spokeswoman Ronda Scholting said.

At West Metro, all medical calls are being treated as possible cases of COVID-19, Scholting said. If a caller says they have flu-like symptoms, dispatchers will ask if the caller has a fever, shortness of breath, and if they have traveled outside of the country in the past 14 days. That information will be relayed to response teams, and firefighters can read the call notes as they drive to the scene.

Starting Saturday, firefighters must be dressed in a protective gown, mask, and eye protection equipment before entering a home where a suspected COVID-19 patient might be. As two paramedics enter to assist the patient, two or three firefighters will wait outside and prepare the ambulance for transportation.

"When we began preparing an ambulance for the transportation of a suspected COVID-19 patient, we took some precautions regarding exposure in the rear of this ambulance," Lt. West Metro Reed Norwood said in a video detailing the new protocol department. "What we are trying to do is make the back of this ambulance an isolation room so that we can safely transport the patient and our crew to the hospital for care."

The Denver Fire Department is following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Capt. Greg Pixley said. Additional precautions, such as donning protective gear and disinfecting ambulances, are intended to protect the public and firefighters.

Fort Lupton Fire Chief Phil Tiffany said first responders are there to provide emergency medical care, but primary care providers can offer advice on what to do before calling 911.

"We are trying to limit the response to keep our people healthy and able to respond," said Tiffany.

