Deepika Padukone takes on the #SafeHands challenge

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has impressed us time and time again with her performances in films like Piku, Tamasha and most recently Chhapaak. Along with commercial success, Deepika has also been critically acclaimed, making her one of the country's biggest stars. Making the most of her immense popularity, Deepika Padukone turned to social media to raise awareness of the importance of hygiene.

The actress took on the #SafeHands challenge, an initiative to encourage people to wash their hands regularly to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Deepika was nominated for it by WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The actress uploaded a video along with a caption saying: "Thank you @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge! # COVID19 is surely an uphill task for public health and safety, but we are all in this fight together! I also nominate @rogerfederer, @Cristiano and @imVkohli to take on this challenge! #Coronavirus #StaySafe "



Deepika Padukone is currently filming for Shakun Batra alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Along with that, it also has the remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern aligned with Rishi Kapoor.