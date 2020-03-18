David Crosby worries about losing his home if summer tours are canceled due to coronavirus

Instagram

Founding member of Crosby, Stills & Nash sincerely admits that he will be in "deep financial trouble" if the promoters decide to disconnect their upcoming live shows.

Up News Info –

Veteran rocker David Crosby He faces the possibility of losing his home if the coronavirus pandemic forces him to cancel his upcoming tour plans.

the Crosby, Stills and Nash Star has held concerts online for much of the year since mid-May, and although the promoters have yet to shut down their live shows, she fears that any drastic changes to her touring schedule will seriously affect her ability to pay her bills, including her mortgage. .

%MINIFYHTML1529bfacf37eb88c2c16b90b9e61b2bf11% %MINIFYHTML1529bfacf37eb88c2c16b90b9e61b2bf12%

"I'm sitting here waiting for them (show officials) to cancel all my tours this summer and put me in serious financial trouble," he told GQ magazine.

"You know they don't pay us for records anymore, right? So traveling is all we have. That's really the only thing we can do to make money. And losing it is horrible."

Sharing the extent of his potential money problems, he adds: "I can, honestly with God, I can lose my home. I don't know what to do about it except try to keep going with the hitting and keep going. Truthfully, if I lose the tours, I'll probably lose my home. "

"They haven't talked about May yet, which is when I plan to go," he continues. "But once it starts in May, I'm working almost constantly until about six days before Christmas. And if I lose everything, I'm going to be deep down there."

<br />

Crosby's candid remarks come as government officials around the world implement drastic new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, with authorities in many US states. USA They ban meetings of more than 50 people and encourage locals to isolate themselves.

Elton John, pearl jam, Cher, VirginY KISS They are just some of the big names forced to suspend tour plans amid the coronavirus crisis, which has so far caused at least 67 deaths in 49 US states. In the US, with approximately 3,700 confirmed cases of infection, as of Monday (March 16).