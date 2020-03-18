David Bridgwater takes aim at Newbury with The Conditional | Racing News

David Bridgwater is waiting for a return to action in a family setting in Newbury next season for his Cheltenham Festival winner, The Conditional.

Bridgwater had already decided, before the coronavirus ended the 2019/20 National Chase season, that last week's Ultima Handicap Chase winner had accomplished enough in a five-race campaign and would take a break, having won almost £ 150,000 in prizes. since he joined his new stable.

The Parole is likely to reappear at the Newbury Ladbrokes Trophy, having finished second after De Rasher Counter in this season's renewal in November.

Bridgwater said: "I would say that of any winner last week he possibly had the easiest race."

"They gave him a brilliant ride, but he also had the right horse to do it. Brendan (Powell) put him in a bubble and just floated. He traveled and jumped, just like in the Ladbrokes Trophy."

"He's run five times and he's been brilliant, so we'll lock him up for the summer, he's still just a baby."

Bridgwater feels that the Conditional may remain on an upward curve when he returns, and may lead to next year's Grand National.

"Let's hope it matures a little bit more, and there's still more to come," he said.

"I think the logical place to start it would be the Ladbrokes Trophy again, and to plan the season after that."

"He will definitely have an entry into National next year. I didn't include him this year just in case we were tempted. I'm not a huge fan of what happens when I'm in National, but I love it. earn it!

"For me, he looks like the ideal type, since he travels well, jumps very well, he has everything."

The Parole has won twice for Bridgwater and has been placed on his other three attempts: defeated more than eight times just once, when he was fourth in the Warwick Classic Chase in January.

His Cotswolds coach added: "The only race he possibly didn't run to form was Warwick, when Brendan blamed himself."

"But I don't criticize the riders. If I had won at Warwick, I probably would have run in the RSA or the Gold Cup."

"It probably hasn't sunk yet, which we have accomplished. We have 18 horses and we have had 19 winners this season. For some that may not seem like much, but for us having a Cheltenham winner means a hell of a lot."

It is a breakthrough that has put the stable in a new position and attracted the attention of a wider world.

Bridgwater said: "My daughter Poppy is an apprentice at David Simcock & # 39; s in Newmarket and called me on Wednesday to tell me she was at the bottom of Warren Hill waiting to gallop when someone in a trilby stopped in her car to speak with her. .

"It was John Gosden. He congratulated her and told her to pass it to me. That just shows what a Cheltenham winner means."