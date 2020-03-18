David Adefeso writes the most romantic message for his love, Tamar Braxton's birthday: fans ask him to marry her already

The other day, Tamar Braxton celebrated his birthday, and many of his fans were eager to see what David Adefeso would have to say to him. Check out the message he wrote for Tamar on his social media account and get ready to shed some tears!

‘Little did I know that when I entered that busy restaurant almost two years ago, the course of my life would change so dramatically. From the sunny streets of Lagos to the white sands of Montego Bay and the bustling urban life of Mexico's suburbs, you have been on a journey with me filled with laughter, tears, hope and endless love. Regardless, their friendship has been invaluable, their advice irreplaceable, and their love unwavering, "David began,

He continued and wrote: ‘Nothing prepared me for the complete and endless joy that I experience with you every day. And no matter what crowded clouds appear on the horizon, the sun of your smile, the purity of your heart and the kindness of your words never fail to reinforce the strength of the unbreakable bond that is the love we share. You are my heart, you are my joy, you are my future and you are my friend. Happy birthday, my @tamarbraxton. You are the most beautiful girl in the world and I can't wait to see what incredible surprises the next 45 years will bring us. "

A fan exclaimed, "Beautifully said, I'm supporting you guys … MARRY ALREADY DAVID … Happy birthday to my favorite Braxton."

Someone else was happy to know that these two are still together these days, after so many breakup rumors: "Super happy that the breakup story on Wendy's show is not true."

Another follower said: Feliz Happy birthday Tay Tay !! We love you!! @ david.adefeso thank you very much for taking care of her and showing her true genuine love. "

One commenter wrote: ‘beautifully written for a beautiful soul !! happy birthday @tamarbraxton "#PISCIS #TAMARTIANOS,quot;.

Someone else said: & # 39; So beautiful and amazing ❤️ I love you together and I hope everyone makes it official sometime soon because they were definitely meant to be together❤️ Happy birthday @tamarbraxton and I hope you and @david .defeso have fun together with your family.❤️ & # 39;

It's great to see that these two love each other so much!



