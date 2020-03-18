Cynthia Bailey has helpful advice during the global crisis

Cynthia Bailey continues to support her fans during this crisis surrounding the world and, with all kinds of IG posts, she is trying to comfort her followers. Now, she shared some tips for those who follow her on her social media account.

Fans appreciated the fact that Cynthia took a bit of her time to talk to them.

‘STAY SAFE AND INFORMED🙏🏽😘 Pray that everyone will be safe and informed. Take care of yourself and your family. Few things that my family and I have been doing: I definitely recommend staying home if you can and away from the crowds as much as possible. Stock up for the next two weeks, but don't stock up. Wash your hands well and consistently with soap and water. It is apparently more effective than hand sanitizer. Disinfect home and living space regularly. Handshaking is a thing of the past. "Cynthia began her post.

Cynthia went on and wrote the following: ‘Take vitamins and medications as needed to keep the immune system strong. Keep hydrated. Sleep well. Pray. Bonding with the family. Organize and purge unnecessary items. Read a book. Watch the news for updates, CNN is my choice. Stay positive. Our mental well-being is important during this time. I know I omitted some good advice and I'm sure you guys have recommendations too, so feel free to leave my comments. Remember, you are not alone. We are all in this together. This will also happen🙏🏽❤️ #coronavirus #prayersup ".

Someone commented: ‘This was so sweet that you took the time to talk to your fans. It really means a lot, I love you Cynthia! "

A follower said to her, ‘Thanks Cynthia, we are doing everything we can to keep ourselves safe from the virus. By the grace of God, it will happen. Much love from the UK. "

Another fan said, "I love you, girl, you are so funny …". I'm watching the episode when you said "this evil eye bracelet is the real deal,quot;

Someone else posted this: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 Cynthia wishes you and your family much love and health!

One commenter said: ‘Poison your relationship with Kenya. They have both gotten out of line in their relationship, but the beauty of their friendship is that they both acknowledge their mistakes and apologize. Stay safe. #TeamCynth ".

Many people are offering Cynthia their gratitude for her emotional and helpful message.



