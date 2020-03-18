Cynthia Bailey commemorates her grandmother, Frankie Mae Ford – See the emotional message she shared

Just the other day, Cynthia Bailey was commemorating her grandmother, Frankie Mae Ford, and posted an emotional message on her social media account. You can check it out below.

‘Today is my grandmother Frankie Mae Ford's birthday. He died at the age of 98 years. Wow, he would have been 106 years old today. My mom texted me this picture. This is one of the few. I love. Very beautiful and elegant. We were very close and I look a lot like her. I didn't realize how much my daughter @noellerobinson looks like. She was my first example of a black businesswoman. With 11 children, no education, poor, 3 jobs and no real money or help, she kept the family fed, clean and with a roof over their heads, "said Cynthia.

She went on and wrote: ‘She was a boss and the best hustler. She knew how to make something out of nothing. At home last week with lots of time to think and reflect on life, family and health. We are resistant people and we have overcome a lot. We will go through this very difficult and terrifying time. Pray that everyone will stay healthy and positive. Take this time to appreciate what you have, especially the family. I know it was supposed to be a birthday post for my grandmother. I'm all over the place. Anyway, I felt in my heart to share and tell them to stay strong. I love you all! I miss you granny "This will also happen,quot;.

Someone thanked Cynthia for sharing this: ‘Thanks for sharing. It is an inspiring and beautiful lesson. Happy birthday Grandma Xoxo. "

Another follower said: 'Thank you, Cynthia, for your words of encouragement sometimes, although we know it, we still need to hear it … your grandmother's story sounds very similar to that of my mother with 14 children and no education or Real money growth on the islands but there was always food on the table, she made it work. I am grateful for my family. Enjoy your family bonding time! "

Someone said: Feliz Happy birthday, Grandma! I am also celebrating the day of the birth of my brothers! "

