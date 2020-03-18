CSU postpones start of 2020, moves all campuses to "virtual mode,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– California State University system says it will postpone 2020 start ceremonies and is transitioning to "virtual mode,quot; to limit in-person operations.

CSU, whose 23 California campuses serve 482,000 students, says it is taking action because the health and wellness of students and employees is its top priority.

"As we tackle a new reality where groups of people can potentially foster the spread of infection, we must work collectively to limit the gathering of students, faculty, and staff as much as possible, while fulfilling our academic mission," said a statement. from CSU.

Several of CSU's Southern California campuses, such as Cal State LA, Cal Poly Pomona and Cal State Northridge, had already been in online classes until at least mid-April. But Governor Gavin Newsom warned Tuesday that some schools in California may remain closed during the summer, and that students will return in the fall.

CSU officials now say its 23 campuses will transition all of their operations, including instruction to virtual mode, and reduce campus student and employee populations. All meetings and events, including graduation ceremonies, will be postponed and likely to be rescheduled at a later date this year.

Students are encouraged to return home, but essential services will continue to be provided to those who must remain on campus. Students and employees who must remain on campus will be directed to maintain social distance.