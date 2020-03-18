Cruise ship passengers not screened for coronavirus-like symptoms before boarding – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML6c24a4e4eb96a34b45caf598ed48b49711% %MINIFYHTML6c24a4e4eb96a34b45caf598ed48b49712%

– More than 2,000 passengers returned to Charleston, South Carolina on Monday morning after what will be the final cruise to the Bahamas for now, apparently were not screened for fever before leaving the ship.

This, after Carnival Cruise Line said on Sunday that passengers would be screened, Up News Info affiliate WCSC reported.

"We got out of the boat," said one passenger.

%MINIFYHTML6c24a4e4eb96a34b45caf598ed48b49713% %MINIFYHTML6c24a4e4eb96a34b45caf598ed48b49714%

Carnival now says that after consulting with authorities, passengers and crew showed no flu-like symptoms, so temperature control was not necessary, despite the spread of COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML6c24a4e4eb96a34b45caf598ed48b49715% %MINIFYHTML6c24a4e4eb96a34b45caf598ed48b49716%

The passengers told WCSC that they had taken their temperature before the Carnival Sunshine left Charleston on Thursday. They also said there was a lot of disinfectant on board and that crew members constantly cleaned the areas.

"We got out of the boat." Passengers who returned to Charleston this morning after a cruise to the Bahamas were not screened for fever https://t.co/Tairk383IV #chsnews #scnews pic.twitter.com/T1dRf3nX0o – Live5News (@ Live5News) March 16, 2020

"They took our temperature, everyone passed, without problems, the whole boat was fine, we had a great time," said passenger David Johnson.

"We had everything ready, we had our disinfectants, our disinfectant, they were all good," said passenger Renee Simmons.

After learning that he would return, city officials asked the state health department to establish and enforce proper medical procedures before anyone leaves the ship.

A health department spokeswoman said the agency worked with the Centers for Disease Control and the ship's chief physician to make sure no one showed any symptoms of the virus.

But Uber driver Joey Bussman, who picked up some of the ship's passengers, is concerned.

"It is not just that they are leaving people in the heart of Charleston, there are also people on this cruise that are leaving for other states where they are flying or driving right now, and you never know what is going to happen."