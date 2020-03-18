County increases testing capacity, city to offer financial aid to businesses – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the peak of the coronavirus pandemic could arrive in about a month, but admitted that it is only an estimate, as cases continued to rise.

"Ninety-six percent of the private tests are giving negative results and 4% positive," said Garcetti. "Those are hopeful signs, but that doesn't mean giving up a second."

Garcetti pleaded with the Angelenos on Tuesday to stay strong during a very difficult time. And with the outbreak already hitting the economy hard, Garcetti said city leaders were working on a small business aid package.

%MINIFYHTML3fe9f02c8dc27384eaa720f991bfd30111% %MINIFYHTML3fe9f02c8dc27384eaa720f991bfd30112%

"We seek to provide $ 11 million, without microloans, to help a wide range of small businesses with their bills; to pay payroll, to pay rent," Garcetti said.

RELATED: No Residential and Commercial Evictions in Los Angeles County Through May

And as the economic cost worsens, Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County director of public health, said there was good news to report: Officials have been able to expand the evidence.

"We want to remind everyone that we anticipate that we would see new cases, and will continue to see new cases as we increase our testing capacity," said Ferrer.

And as to whether social distancing or other intense measures ordered by local and state leaders are working, it will take time to see the results.

"We are all targeting many, many more cases," Ferrer said. "I would never give you information that was not as accurate as what I know, so I do know that here in Los Angeles County, we will see many more cases."

In response to a question about whether Los Angeles was heading in the same direction as Italy, Ferrer said it takes three to four weeks for authorities to increase dramatically, as Italy is currently experiencing.

"We monitor what is happening, not only in Italy but also in Germany, which is a few days behind the curve that we are seeing in Italy, to understand what we could see in the United States and to be prepared for that,quot;, said.

RELATED: Newsom: "Unlikely,quot; Most California Schools To Reopen Before Summer

And as companies close, Police Chief Michel Moore said the department was not lowering its guard with uniformed and undercover patrols.

"We are aware of closed businesses, restaurants that only allow take-out and take-out, focus on grocery stores, and gatherings of people who are trying to get the essentials," said Moore. “So for that, we are changing our organization with additional patrols of detective personnel dedicated to those locations, as well as the start of the L.A. Unified pick-up and delivery food program.

Los Angeles Unified School District “ready-to-eat” food centers will be open Monday through Friday from 7 to 10 a.m. for parents to pick up breakfast and lunch bags until further notice.