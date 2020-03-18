Costume designers on number of closures related to coronavirus – Deadline

For below-the-line workers, it had been a time of intense production and booming work until just a few days ago. The industry had an unprecedented number of projects on the books, and freelancers had perhaps relaxed a bit, knowing that work was available, with consecutive jobs booked. Until everything was removed, essentially overnight. As we tackle the COVID-19 closings with the costume design community, we find stories of disappointment, worry, and confusion, but also a sense of resistance, determination, and hope.

A designer who recently finished Ryan Murphy's Netflix series HollywoodSarah Evelyn was working hard before the production close came. "When you're a costume designer, you're used to spending a lot of time away from home, and all of a sudden, I'm going to quit working to educate kids at home," says the costume designer. "It is an important adjustment, at all levels."

Costume designer Amy Roth was in Secaucus, NJ, working on the pilot for the ABC reboot Thirty something (more) until a few days ago "We were excited to do this because we were out of the shoot for a day," says Roth, "and suddenly, we were told we were going to close indefinitely."

Since it comes at a time when film and television production was at its peak, the setting feels especially tough. "The dramatic increase in production just means exponentially, there are many more people out of work," says Roth, "many more people out of work than ever in our business."

But she also cites the capabilities of her fellow designers. In his more than 20 years in the industry, he has seen productions decline for all kinds of reasons, from an actor who falls off a horse to financing. "I don't think production teams in general can't handle the change," she says. "We are probably better equipped than anyone to handle change, because that is what we do every day."

Costume designer and president of the Costume Designers Guild, Salvador Pérez, was in Puerto Rico on a job when news of the closings came. Rolling on the island for two weeks, Pérez did not see the shortage of grocery stores that had been on the United States' mind, but began to wonder why his own production was still on the move. “I actually spoke to my producer. He says, "Stop being negative. We are not closing." So literally, as we are at the airport, he got the call from the studio, "says Perez.

Pérez has been responding to events to the best of his ability, like everyone else. "Look, we are not the authorities," he says, "so we try to provide sensitive information to our members, such as 'Be safe, stay healthy, avoid contact'." But for the few who still work, the mandates are confusing. "We also understand that everything they are told is contrary to what we do (at work)," he says. "‘ Don't go out in large groups. " Um … I just wore 150 extras. "

The guild is doing its best to reassure members. "We are in constant contact (with the members)," says Rachael Stanley, Executive Director of the Costume Designers Guild. “Our offices are still open at this time. We are trying to do everything possible by email and phone calls, without direct contact. We are sending daily updates to everything we receive from IA, MPTF or Actors Fund, or anyone members can turn to and ask for help if they need it. "

Currently, they are also attentive to their retired members. “Our executive board has included a list of our retired members, and they are reaching out to them to see if they can help them, in terms of meeting the needs of life that they cannot get and get. "Stanley says." So right now, we are doing everything we can. "The union is also cutting member dues by 50% for the quarter, to ease the financial stress they are already suffering.

For workers below the line, the issue of severance pay is also confusing.

The union hopes to train its members to negotiate compensation amid closures. "Some programs are two weeks apart," says Pérez, "some programs are not. We are trying to pass that information on to our members so that they have that ammunition to go to the studios (with). There is no contractual precedent. for this, but a moral precedent. "

For now, Pérez is doing everything possible to reassure people and offer hope and emotional support. “Just getting sick was scary, and then you can't leave your house, and then you don't have finances. So it is as if compound fear occurs. And I think we can wallow in it or support each other during this time, "he says. "The most important thing is that even though we can't go out and see each other, we control each other." Some of us have close family and loved ones, and some don't, so let's make a phone tree and check everyone out, and make sure they're okay, and just lift someone's spirits. "

One thing to keep in mind, he says, is what will happen when all of this is over. Expect a burst of work for all costume designers. And maybe this is something to hold on to right now.

"When this is over and we all get back to work, it will be an avalanche of work," he says, "and there won't be enough people to do it all, which is going to be very interesting." how that unfolds. Because there are few people in the industry. "

Roth says he also expects a tsunami of scheduling conflicts once production begins again. "When and if we return," she says, "many actors who were available, once again, have all this work. It used to be the unemployed actor, or many workers had no choice but to be in the movie they were in, because it was the only concert in town, and now people are engaged in other projects. And what does that mean when we get back to being in a room together saying, "Hey, wait a minute." You have to finish what you started. "And someone else says," We're ready to get on with this, "Roth says." So I mean, it's kind of wild. It is like a big puzzle that we will have to solve together. "

Ultimately, it is this sense of solidarity and camaraderie among members of the production community that is creating hope for costume designers in these difficult times. "In talking to my fellow designers, clients and friends in the industry, and everyone who controls everyone, you feel the best of humanity," says Evelyn, "and that's always hopeful."