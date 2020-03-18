Coronavirus: Welsh Rugby Union promises financial support for clubs in crisis | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLb78744f347b716313eb26cdaf7be13a711% %MINIFYHTMLb78744f347b716313eb26cdaf7be13a712%





WRU is committed to financially supporting clubs

%MINIFYHTMLb78744f347b716313eb26cdaf7be13a715% %MINIFYHTMLb78744f347b716313eb26cdaf7be13a716%

The Welsh Rugby Union committed to financially supporting clubs in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

After Saturday's announcement that all forms of rugby in Wales were suspended until the end of the month, the WRU says it wants to ensure a "sustainable future,quot; for all clubs.

The WRU confirmed that grant payments will normally be made in late April, emergency funds will be allocated to high priority cases and that all clubs will receive an additional £ 1,000.

"These are testing times and our commitment is to do everything possible to safeguard the future of our game in Wales," the WRU said in a letter sent to the clubs on Wednesday.

"We will all have to make tough decisions and commitments. We also know that we will need to evolve our plan as things change and new information comes to light.

"We can assure you that any decisions made by the WRU will be made in the best interests of everyone in the game and with the best information available at the time."

The RFU has also investigated ways to provide support to its clubs.

Due to the suspension of elite and international level club matches, the WRU says it expects a "significant drop in revenue,quot;, likely to lead to a "substantial loss."

"We will need help from the Welsh Government to achieve our primary objective," the letter adds. "Currently we are not deliberately approaching the government as the health and well-being of the nation is clearly more important."

The England Rugby Football Union says they are "investigating a variety of options to support clubs."

The RFU added that it is awaiting information on how government measures to support companies during the crisis could benefit rugby clubs.