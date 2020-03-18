Coronavirus warning ad campaign planned by the White House and television networks – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML6b3371eaa658fb94f0abae6c8110366111% %MINIFYHTML6b3371eaa658fb94f0abae6c8110366112%

Donald Trump may have been initially slow to understand the scope of the new coronavirus, but previously Celebrity Apprentice The host has never lacked when it comes to the show and spreading its message. Now Trump has some great media friends in his public relations store to avoid further consequences of COVID-19.

After weeks of missteps and top-down misinformation, the White House has just announced a "significant partnership" with NBCUniversal, Walt Disney Company, iHeartMedia and ViacomCBS to "effectively communicate accurate and timely information directly to the American people "on a multitude of platforms.

It is unknown when this Ad Council-supervised public relations campaign will launch, but you can take a look at the first PSA above. In addition, the non-profit public information organization has also prepared some charts, such as the one on the right, for the media and others to promote on social media as soon as possible.

There isn't enough evidence of COVID-19 for a major city, across the country, but Team Trump's latest action in these fast-moving times comes a day after MTV, Comedy Central, and other Bob Bakish brands – run ViacomCBS proclaimed a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing

Building on its strengths, the White House press office says that “The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and other officials from the Administration will appear in nationally broadcast public service announcements that communicate the most important ways Americans can protect themselves and those most at risk. "There is no mention of whether POTUS himself will appear anywhere.

In terms of those points, this is what management says the agreement is:

NBCUniversal will create a series of videos and charts, available in English and Spanish, to inform high-risk populations of the steps they can take to protect themselves and inform the public how to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

ABC / Walt Disney Television will promote priority messages for parents and families for distribution on its channels and platforms.

iHeartMedia will support messaging on social distancing and high-risk populations, among other important issues related to COVID-19, through its network of stations.

ViacomCBS is leveraging its brand portfolio to offer multi-channel and cross-platform PSA campaigns that educate the public about public health imperatives related to COVID-19. In partnership with the Ad Council, ViacomCBS youth and entertainment brands led by MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, CMT, and VH1 launched #AloneTogether, a national talent-led and social campaign that educates the public on the importance of alienation social and drives unity through entertainment. Available in English and Spanish, the campaign will also be designed and supported by Nickelodeon, BET, CBS and CBS All-Access, Awesomeness, Pluto TV and Showtime. CBS is launching a "We are in this together" campaign that will include essential public health messages. Nickelodeon is also developing PSA content on topics appropriate for children, such as washing hands and sharing educational content from the library for children who are home from school.

There are currently more than 7,500 cases of coronavirus in the United States increasingly closed and more than 105 deaths as of today. With a set of recommendations and implementations to prevent people from gathering in large groups and millions of people staying in their homes, the PSA plan certainly recognizes that people are seeing a lot of small screens, perhaps a broadcast component as well. It will arrive soon.