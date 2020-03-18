Coronavirus: US Open in indirect criticism of the reprogramming of the French Open | Tennis news





Reigning French Open and United States Open champion Rafael Nadal is one step away from tying Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam titles tour

Organizers of the US Open are evaluating the "possibility,quot; of moving the tournament to a later date and insist that any decision "will not be made unilaterally,quot; in indirect criticism of the reprogramming of their French Open counterparts.

The French Open, scheduled to start in May, was postponed until September 20 on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has practically caused a worldwide shutdown of the sport.

It means the clay court grand slam will start just under a week after the US Open ends the men's final on September 13.

A statement from the organizers of the US Open said: "The USTA continues to plan for the US Open 2020 and is currently not implementing any changes to the schedule.

"However, these are unprecedented times, and we are evaluating all of our options, including the possibility of moving the tournament to a later date."

"At a time when the world is coming together, we recognize that such a decision should not be made unilaterally, and therefore the USTA would only do so in full consultation with the other Grand Slam tournaments, the WTA and ATP, the ITF and our partners, including the Laver Cup. "

The new French Open date also sees the tournament clash with ATP tournaments in Metz, Saint Petersburg, Chengdu, Sofia and Zhuhai, as well as WTA events in Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo and Wuhan.

Rafael Nadal is the current champion of both the French Open and the US Open. USA

The proposed new schedule also collides directly with the Copa Laver, an annual men's exhibition event, in which Roger Federer was heavily involved in the creation, which sees players from Europe take on a world team.

Laver Cup organizers said they were surprised by the move, but that their event would continue as planned Sept. 25-27 in Boston.

"This announcement came as a surprise to us and our partners: Tennis Australia, USTA and ATP. It raises many questions and we are evaluating the situation," they said in a statement.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were part of the winning team of the Team Europe Laver Cup in Geneva last year

"At this time, we want our fans, sponsors, broadcasters, staff, volunteers, players and the great city of Boston to know that we intend to celebrate Laver Cup 2020 as currently scheduled."

The men's ATP Tour, the women's WTA Tour and the International Tennis Federation have yet to respond publicly to the French Open move, but some players have turned to social media to criticize the lack of consultation.

Canadian Vasek Pospisil, a member of the ATP Players Council, described the French Tennis Federation's decision as "selfish,quot; and "arrogant,quot;.

This is such a difficult time. Everyone is being impacted by this catastrophe. Improving communication and working together to find solutions must be the priority. Don't go to Rogue and make selfish / arrogant decisions to further impact the tour in a negative way. #Roland Garros – Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) March 17, 2020

The ATP Tour announced an initial six-week suspension last week and the WTA tour canceled all events until May 2 on Monday.

The ITF has also suspended all its events, including next month's new Fed Cup Finals in Budapest.