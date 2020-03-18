Home Local News Coronavirus updates: the latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 18, 2020 –...

Coronavirus updates: the latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 18, 2020 – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Coronavirus in Minnesota: MDH confirms the third suspected case of COVID-19, patient in critical condition - WCCO
%MINIFYHTML7f0abde8a87b99da9e8f8f0f262149bd11% %MINIFYHTML7f0abde8a87b99da9e8f8f0f262149bd12%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Tuesday, the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) caused another avalanche of closings in Minnesota. The Mall of America is closed on Wednesday, as is Mystic Lake Casino. The Rolling Stones postponed their May concert at U.S. Bank Stadium. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 60, and three people required hospitalization.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak:

  • 6:03 a.m.: The federal government is working on a $ 1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package to try to rescue the American economy from the abyss opened by the coronavirus pandemic.
  • 5 am.: Public schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin are closed by government mandate. In Minnesota, they will remain closed until at least March 27. In Wisconsin, they will remain closed indefinitely.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©