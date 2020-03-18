Coronavirus Updates: Gasoline Prices Continue to Fall in Minnesota, Nationwide – Up News Info

– The coronavirus (COVID-19) is having a huge impact on the economy, but it's also making it cheaper to fill your tank.

Gasoline prices have dropped more than 20 cents from a month ago in Minnesota, much of it in the past week.

On Wednesday, the average price in Minnesota is $ 2.07 per gallon, down from $ 2.18 last week. It's even cheaper in Wisconsin on Wednesday at $ 1.98.

Both numbers are well below the national average.

The cost of oil is a big reason for the drop in prices. Right now, crude oil is trending at $ 30 a barrel, compared to $ 70 a barrel last year. Oil prices have been falling since Saudi Arabia decided to increase supply.

Ohio saw a big price drop, 46 cents a gallon in the past month.