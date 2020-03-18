Coronavirus: travel restrictions, border closures by country | News

%MINIFYHTML240d2beaa8dfdcf493d7236a2362d32b11% %MINIFYHTML240d2beaa8dfdcf493d7236a2362d32b12%

Countries around the world are increasingly taking radical steps to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, including closing airports, imposing travel restrictions, and completely sealing their borders in a bid to curb the spread of the virus highly infectious.

The coronavirus outbreak has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Below is a list of countries that have taken such measures in recent days. Travelers should visit government websites for updated information and more details.

Algeria

The government said it would suspend air and sea travel with Europe starting March 19. The authorities had previously stopped flights to Morocco, Spain, France and China.

Old and bearded

According to a travel notice of March 12 published in Antigua Barbuda tourism Authority websiteForeigners who have traveled to China, Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea and Singapore in the previous 28 days will not be able to enter the country.

Diplomats were exempt. Any cruise ship with suspected cases can also be blocked from docking.

Argentina

With more than 55 confirmed cases, Argentina announced on March 15 that it would close its borders to all non-residents for at least two weeks, and that all flights from the United States and Europe would be canceled as of March 16.

Argentina promotes measures against coronavirus

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared a "human biosecurity emergency,quot; on March 18 and said that the country's citizens should abandon all foreign travel..

"We are updating the travel ban on Australians to level four for the whole world. That is the first time this has happened in Australia's history," he said, adding that it is "an indefinite ban."

On March 15, Morrison had said that international travelers arriving in the country would need to isolate themselves for 14 days and that foreign cruises would be banned for 30 days.

Austria



The Austrian government said on March 13 that it would introduce border controls with Switzerland and Liechtenstein and ban air connections with France, Spain and Switzerland.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh suspended flights to all European destinations except the United Kingdom. The flight ban went into effect on March 16 and will remain in effect until March 31.

The global tourism industry suffers an unprecedented impact of coronavirus & # 39;

Belize

Belize has closed most of its ports of entry, but its Santa Elena border and Philip Goldson International Airport remain open, depending on the country. Ministry of Health . Cargo ships can continue to use all ports of entry.

Bolivia

Starting March 18, Bolivia forbidden journey from the European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Ireland and Iran. Previously, it had banned travelers from Spain, China, South Korea, and Italy. The country has also implemented strict border measures, including medical examinations.

The measures will remain in effect until March 31, the government said.

Brazil

Brazil announced better controls and quarantine measures at the borders. He said he would partially close his border with Venezuela on March 18, but that trucks with goods could continue to cross. Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants and refugees cross the border between Venezuela and Brazil daily.

Bulgaria

On March 15, Bulgaria Ministry from Transport He said he would ban incoming flights from Italy and Spain starting at midnight (22:00 GMT) on March 17. Rosen Zheliazkov also said that Bulgarians who wanted to return home from these countries would have March 16-17 to do so and would face a 14-day quarantine.

How can you deal with stress and anxiety in the midst of #coronavirus? We asked a doctor about the steps to combat uncertainty and anxiety https://t.co/Cgsil0szd5 | #AJDoctorsNote Note: Always seek the advice of your doctor; This is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment. pic.twitter.com/MQE5XbRJrm – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 18, 2020

Cameroon

On March 17, the government said it closed land, air and sea borders indefinitely, starting on March 18. International flights were on the ground, with the exception of cargo planes.

Canada

Canada on March 16 Announced It was closing its border and prohibiting the entry of anyone who is not a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, except for the immediate relatives of Canadian citizens, airline crews and diplomats, as well as US citizens.

Most international flights will be routed through four Canadian airports starting March 18. Domestic flights and those arriving from the Caribbean, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Mexico and the USA. USA They will be exempt.

Chile

Chile Announced that it will close its borders to non-resident foreigners from March 18 for an undetermined period. Any citizen returning from high risk areas must be quarantined for 14 days.

The world races to contain the coronavirus – in images https://t.co/QzJ4nJVyRA pic.twitter.com/EfINr8N1vd – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 17, 2020

Colombia

Colombia announced that from March 16 it would prohibit the entry of all foreigners who had been in Europe or Asia in the last 14 days, with the exception of foreign residents and diplomats. All land, air and sea borders will remain closed until May 30. This includes its border with Venezuela, where thousands of migrants and refugees cross daily.

Costa Rica

After declaring a state of emergency, Costa Rica Border Announced It would close all borders to foreigners from March 18.

Croatia

On March 12, the Croatian government announced a series of restrictions on international border crossings. Foreign arrivals from affected countries, such as Italy and China, must spend 14 days in quarantine facilities.

Authorities also implemented health monitoring for passengers from many countries affected by the virus, including Spain, the United States, and Sweden. Travelers from these countries must isolate themselves for two weeks. Find out more here.

Cyprus

Nicos Anastasiades, President of the Republic of Cyprus, said on March 13 that the country will close its borders for 15 days for everyone except Cypriots, Europeans working on the island, and people with special permits.

The measure will take effect on March 15, he said in a state speech.

Czech Republic

The Czech prime minister said on March 12 that the country would close its borders to travelers from Germany and Austria and ban entry of foreigners from other high-risk countries.

Czechs were forbidden to travel to those countries, and to and from other countries considered risky, as of Saturday (23:00 GMT on Friday).

The full list includes other members of the European Union such as Italy, Sweden, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Denmark, as well as the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, China, South Korea and Iran. International public transport vehicles with more than nine seats will also be prohibited from crossing the borders.

More social restrictions are being implemented worldwide in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/9uwJiMsygV – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 17, 2020

Denmark

Denmark said on March 13 that it would temporarily close its borders for non-citizens.

"All tourists, all travel, all vacations and all foreigners who cannot demonstrate a creditable purpose of entering Denmark will be denied entry to the Danish border," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said. The closure would not apply to the transport of goods, including food, medicine and industrial supplies.

Dominican Republic

The government said on March 14 that on March 16 it would suspend all flights from Europe and the arrival of all cruises for a month.

Djibouti

Djibouti said on March 15 that it would suspend all international flights.

Ecuador

As of March 16, the borders were completely closed, including citizens and residents, for 21 days.

Egypt

Egypt will suspend all air traffic at its airports from March 19 to 31, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on March 16.

"It is unacceptable that Mahmoud has been detained by the Egyptian authorities for almost 1,200 days for the simple fact of being a journalist,quot; – Mostefa Souag, Acting Director General #FreeMahmoudHussein #JournalismIsNotACrime https://t.co/Jb4jkxsSov – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 18, 2020

The Savior

El Salvador closed its airport on March 16 to all commercial flights. On March 11, I had prohibited entrance to all foreigners, except accredited diplomats and legal residents of the country. Those who could enter were subject to a possible 30-day quarantine.

Finland

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo said on March 17 Finland will begin to heavily restrict traffic across its borders on March 19.

Georgia

The Georgian government said on March 15 that it will temporarily close its border with Russia for travelers starting March 16.

"This decision would not apply accordingly to citizens of the Russian Federation and Georgia who wish to return to their country of origin," the Georgian government said on its website. No restrictions will apply to cargo traffic.

Georgian priests bless Tbilisi city in attempt to contain COVID-19

Germany

Germany said on March 15 that it would temporarily introduce border controls at its borders with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark starting March 16.

Ghana

As of March 17, Ghana has prohibited entry to anyone who has been in a country with more than 200 cases of coronavirus in the previous 14 days, unless they were official residents or citizens of Ghana.

Greece



Greece on March 14 banned all flights that were still operating to and from Italy until March 29.

On March 15, he had said he would ban road and sea routes, as well as flights to Albania and North Macedonia, and ban flights to and from Spain to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Only cargoes and citizens living in Greece will be able to travel to and from Albania and North Macedonia, authorities said.

Athens also extended travel restrictions to Italy, saying it was banning passenger ship routes to and from the neighboring country, while cruise ships docking will not be allowed in Greek ports. Greece said it would put anyone arriving from abroad in quarantine for two weeks.

Pomegranate

All travelers arriving in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran, Italy or Germany in the past two weeks will be subject to quarantine, according to the Miami Herald. reported on March 17.

Guatemala

Guatemala prohibited all non-resident arrivals and suspended all flights from March 16 to 30, except cargo. It also prohibited docking of cruise ships. On March 17, the country also announced that it would suspend all deportation flights from the US. USA

Guiana

As of March 18, all airports were partially closed for 14 days. The closure mainly affects international passenger flights, local media reported .

Haiti

Haiti has suspended all international flights, except those from the US. And closed its border with the Dominican Republic.

Honduras

Honduras has ordered the closure of all borders except cargo.

Hungary

Hungary will close its borders for international passengers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Parliament on March 16.

Poor India at high risk of coronavirus

India



India said on March 18 that it would suspend the vast majority of visas for the country. Millions of foreign citizens of Indian origin, who are traditionally granted visa-free access, will now also have to apply.

The notice said that anyone with a "compelling reason,quot; to travel to the country could contact their nearest Indian mission. It also urged Indian citizens to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

On March 17, India suspended the issuance of visas to citizens of France, Spain and Germany until further notice. Those restrictions were already in place for citizens of China, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea, the five countries most affected by the outbreak of the virus.

National airline Air India said on Wednesday it would suspend flights to Italy and South Korea until March 28 and 25, respectively. India has also closed a border with neighboring Myanmar.



Iraq

Iraq suspended flights at its national airports from March 17-24. On March 15, Iraq suspended all flights to and from Baghdad International Airport during the same period.

Italy

In Italy, government officials placed the country of 60 million people locked up On March 10 in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

The restrictions will last until April 3.

People flying to Italy are subject to temperature controls at Italy's main airports, and the country has suspended flights from China and Taiwan.

Have you heard of #socialdistancing & # 39; Flatten the curve & # 39 ;, but what does that mean? Flattening the curve aims to give health systems more time to care for patients who need help by slowing the spread of disease. #coronavirus: https://t.co/QpiuwiXlTW pic.twitter.com/INAirHWV6c – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 17, 2020

Jamaica

Jamaica has imposed travel restrictions on travelers from Iran, China, South Korea, Italy, Singapore, Germany, Spain, France and the United Kingdom, local media reported. The government also said that anyone arriving from countries where there is community spread must be quarantined for 14 days.

Jordan

On March 17, Jordan closed the border crossings with Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank and its seaports for shipment from Egypt. It also banned overland passenger traffic from Iraq.

The government banned travel to Lebanon and Syria and also banned travelers from France, Germany, and Spain. Measures including cutting airline service in half to Egypt.

Kazakhstan

On March 15, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency, prohibiting entry to the country for everyone except returning citizens, diplomats, and government guests. Kazakhs are also prohibited from leaving the country.

Kenya

Kenya suspended travel from any country with reported cases of COVID-19.

"Only Kenyan citizens and foreigners with valid residence permits may enter, provided they are quarantined." President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

Kenya blocks non-residents from entering in response to viruses

Kuwait

Authorities banned all commercial passenger flights to and from Kuwait.

Kyrgyzstan



Kyrgyzstan on March 17 said it would ban entry to all foreigners.

Latvia

Latvia detained almost all foreigners who entered the country, while all international travel, by air, rail, sea and road, was canceled. Latvians and foreigners with the right of residence in Latvia can enter the country.

Lebanon

The Lebanese government announced on March 11 the suspension of flights from Italy, Iran, China and South Korea.

On March 12, the Lebanese government made the decision to indefinitely close all land border crossings into Syria.

Libya

Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli suspended all flights at Misrata airport for three weeks. Border closings have also been closed.

Libya closes borders to protect weak health sector from COVID-19

Lithuania

Lithuania on March 16 closed its borders to almost all foreigners. Lithuanian citizens were also prohibited from leaving the country, except on business trips. The ban, which has exceptions for truckers, diplomats, and people passing through the country on the way home, will be in effect until March 30.

Madagascar

Starting March 20, there will be no commercial passenger flights to and from Europe for 30 days. TThose traveling by ravel from the affected countries must be quarantined for 14 days.

Malaysia

Malaysia closed its borders to travelers and restricted internal movement from March 16 to March 31.

Maldives

The government has banned travelers from China, Italy, Bangladesh, Iran, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom, as well as those from specific regions in Germany, France, and South Korea. All direct flights to China, South Korea and Italy have also been suspended.

Mali

Mali will indefinitely suspend flights from countries affected by the virus from March 19, with the exception of cargo flights.

Moldova

Moldova temporarily closed its borders and suspended all international flights from March 17.

Morocco

Morocco said on March 14 that it would stop flights to and from 25 countries, extending an earlier ban covering China, Spain, Italy, France and Algeria.

The affected countries are Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chad, Denmark, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Jordan, Lebanon, Mali, Mauritania, the Netherlands, Niger, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Senegal, Switzerland, Sweden, Tunisia , Turkey and the UAE.

From quick myths to an avalanche of news: #coronavirus has dominated the conversation online and offline. We have put a practical guide and answered your most frequently asked questions: https://t.co/lH6F8IduFo# COVID19 – A thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/pe5FEDN0LC – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 16, 2020

Nepal

Starting March 14, all foreigners entering Nepal must remain in quarantine for 14 days, according to the country's Immigration Department.

Nepalese citizens and residents must remain in home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival. All of these measures are in effect until April 30.

The country has stopped issuing arrival visas to foreigners from March 14 to April 30.

Netherlands

On March 13, the The Dutch government announced the suspension of flights from "risk countries,quot;, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

The ban is in effect until at least March 27th.

New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on March 15. all arriving New Zealand will require self-isolate for 14 days, excluding people from the Pacific islands.

Nigeria

The government announced on March 18 that it was restricting entry to the country for travelers from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States, Norway, United Kingdom, Switzerland and The Netherlands. Those who come from high-risk countries should isolate themselves for 14 days.

Norway

Norway said on March 14 that it would close its ports and airports starting March 16, although exceptions will be made for Norwegians returning from abroad, as well as for goods.

The country also said it will implement extensive controls at its land entry points, but will not close its 1,630km (1,000-mile) border with neighboring Sweden.

Oman



Oman suspended tourist visas from all countries and prohibited docking of cruise ships.

Pakistan

On March 13, Pakistan closed all of its land borders and decided to limit international flights.

"It has been decided that all borders will be closed for 15 days," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told local television channels FYR and Dunya. "International flights will operate only from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports."

Pakistan had already halted flight services to and from Iran.

"The environment here is so dirty that if a person stays here for a while … they will get the coronavirus." A rare look inside a camp that has become Pakistan's epicenter #coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/KQ52YjMaSk – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 17, 2020

Panama

On March 16, the government announced that only Panamanians and foreign residents could enter the country.

Paraguay

On March 14, Paraguay suspended flights from Europe until at least March 26. Too restricted traffic through the Friendship Bridge, which connects the country with Brazil, to authorized cargo traffic.

Peru

After declaring a state of emergency on March 15, Peru announced that it would close its border for at least 15 days from March 16. The measure includes the cancellation of all international commercial flights to the country.

Philippines

A month-long blockade in Luzon: the larger The Philippine island, home to nearly 60 million people, is in place, while domestic and international flights have been canceled until April 14.

Poland

On March 13, Poland said it would ban foreigners from entering the country from March 15 and impose a 14-day quarantine on citizens returning to their homes. Those with a residence permit in Poland would do further be Allowed to enter, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

International flights or inbound trains will not be allowed after March 15, with the exception of some charter flights that bring Poles on vacation.



Qatar

Qatar said on March 15 It would ban incoming flights, with the exception of cargo and transit flights, starting March 18. The entry ban does not apply to Qatari citizens.

Russia

The Russian government said on March 14 that it was closing the country's land border with Poland and Norway to foreigners.

He said the closure would apply to all foreigners who pass through those border points for tourism, study, work or private visits. Citizens of neighboring Belarus and official delegations were exempt.



Saint Christopher and Nevi

The Caribbean country asked anyone who has traveled to China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain not to visit, the Miami Herald reported. If an individual arrives from one of these countries, they must go through a 14-day quarantine.

St. Lucia

St. Lucia tax restrictions on travelers arriving from France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, Italy and Singapore, according to local media.

Saudi Arabia

On March 15, Saudi Arabia suspended all international flights for two weeks.

Serbia



Serbia has banned people coming from Italy, certain provinces of China, South Korea, Iran, and Switzerland.

Singapore

As of March 15, "all new visitors with a recent history of travel to France, Germany, Italy and Spain in the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter or transit Singapore," according to officers.

Singapore residents and pass holders who have been in those countries in the past 14 days will be issued a "Notice of Home Stay,quot;, which will require them to be quarantined for two weeks.

Slovenia

Slovenia said on March 11 that it was closing some border crossings with Italy and began doing health checks on those that remain open. Transport of passenger trains between the two countries was also canceled.

South Africa

South Africa has banned entry for foreign travelers arriving or transiting high-risk countries such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland, the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

South Africans were also advised to cancel or postpone all non-essential foreign travel.

South Korea

South Korea said on March 17 that it would tighten border controls on all foreign arrivals. The government had It has already imposed strict border controls on visitors from China, Italy and Iran, requiring them to register using a smartphone app to track if they have any symptoms, such as fever.

Spain

On March 16, the Spanish government announced the closure of its land borders, allowing only citizens, residents, and others with special circumstances to enter the country.

Direct flights from Italy to Spain have been banned until March 25.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka said on March 17 that it would ban all incoming flights for two weeks.

Sudan

On March 16, Sudan closed all airports, ports and land crossings. Only humanitarian, commercial and technical assistance shipments were excluded from the restrictions.

Coronavirus in Sudan: shortage of food and medical supplies

Surinam

Suriname closed all of its land and sea borders on March 14.

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago closed its border to foreigners for 14 days starting March 17, according to local media. reported. Nationals may enter the country, but will be quarantined.

Tunisia

Tunisia said on March 16 that it would stop international flights and close its land borders.

Turkey

The government suspends flights to and from various countries, including Germany, France, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, China, South Korea, Iran and Iraq.

Ukraine

Ukraine said on March 13 that foreigners will not be able to enter the country.

United Arab Emirates

Government flights suspended indefinitely to and from Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq from March 17.

United Kingdom

On March 17, the government advised citizens "against all non-essential travel around the world,quot;, initially for a period of 30 days.

U.S

The United States has prohibited The entry of all foreigners who have traveled to China, Iran, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom or Ireland 14 days before your arrival.

Any U.S. citizen or permanent resident who has vA high risk area must fly to one of the 13 international airports with enhanced entry detection capabilities.

Uruguay

On March 15, Uruguay Announced It would ban all flights from Europe starting March 20. Previously, it had ordered passengers from China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran, Spain, Italy, France and Germany to go through a 14-day quarantine.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has prohibited entry to all foreigners and exit from premises.

Venezuela

On March 12, Venezuela announced that it would cancel all flights from Europe, Colombia, Panama and the Dominican Republic for at least 30 days. The country has also announced a quarantine at the national level.

Yemen

Yemen's internationally recognized government, devastated by the war, said on March 14 that it would suspend all flights to and from airports under its control for two weeks from March 18.

A statement from Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed's office said the measure exempted flights for humanitarian purposes. The key airports that his government controls are in Aden, Sayoun and Mukalla.