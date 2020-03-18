%MINIFYHTML75a47ff67b117bcd422b6abc2a2994b911% %MINIFYHTML75a47ff67b117bcd422b6abc2a2994b912%

Tottenham president Daniel Levy says the coronavirus pandemic represents the biggest challenge of his 20-year term and has promised to ensure that the outbreak does not "undermine the club's future stability."

The club announced its financial results for 2018-19 on Wednesday, when the Spurs recorded £ 460 million in revenue, £ 80 million in the previous season.

Almost a quarter of that income was the result of his career towards the Champions League final, underscoring the importance for José Mourinho of securing qualification for Europe's top-tier club competition when the season resumes.

Tottenham's move to its new stadium also helped boost revenue, with a £ 27 million increase in hotel and corporate revenue.

However, overall earnings declined nearly £ 45 million from 2018's figure of £ 113 million, to £ 68.6 million.

"We are painfully aware that it seems totally inappropriate to pay attention to the financial results of the past year at a time when many individuals and companies are facing worrying and difficult times," Levy said in a club statement.

"However, we are legally required to announce them before March 31, 2020.

"We all face uncertain times both at work and in our personal lives. I have spent almost 20 years growing this club and there have been many obstacles along the way, none of this magnitude, the COVID-19 pandemic is the most serious of all . the mall.

"You may have noticed that as a necessity, we have ceased all operations for the fans."

"With so much uncertainty, we will all have to work together to ensure that the impact of this crisis does not weaken the club's future stability."

"This will include working with the football industry at large and its stakeholders to try to restore the season, but only when it is safe and practical to do so."

"Our priority is the health and well-being of our staff, players, partners, fans and their families.

"We will try to get out of this stronger and more resilient than ever. Our hope is that the virus will peak in the coming weeks and that we have a summer to enjoy."

"Take care of yourself and stay safe and healthy. This is more important than soccer."