Coronavirus: the racing industry will apply to the UK government for financial support | Racing News

Senior executives from across the racing industry met on Wednesday to consider options for financial support after the meetings were suspended, including a presentation to the UK government.

While races will continue behind closed doors for now in Ireland, British races were suspended on Tuesday, at least until the end of April, due to new government regulations on public provision of emergency services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Horse Racing Authority confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that it would seek to apply to the Government after Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, submitted a series of proposals for assistance to British business and economy.

In a press release, the BHA said: "Coaches face the immediate challenge of maintaining daily attention and exercise for the estimated 14,000 race horses in the industry, without regular racing earnings.

"They face daily bills for a range of services, including veterinary care and food supplies, that have yet to be met even without competing. This care requires the employment of 6,500 race boyfriends dedicated to caring for race horses. Some owners They have already seen their own companies were seriously affected or even closed when the closure has affected the British economy.

"Racetracks were affected even before the suspension, seeing a drop in early bookings and a significant reduction in their conference and hospitality businesses. Racetracks carry significant levels of fixed costs and full maintenance must be performed during the suspension so that the races can be ready to restart in due course.

"The breeding industry has had to cancel sales and the continued movement of horses to and from Ireland and France, in particular, is highly uncertain. There are many other companies involved in keeping racing going, transporting horses, providing services for racing meetings, for coaches and breeders. For freelancers like riders, valet, agents and others, the picture is also unclear. "

A joint statement from the BHA, the National Federation of Trainers, the Racetrack Association, The Horseman & # 39; s Group and the Racehorse Owners Association says: "We know these are anxious times for everyone in our industry. While everyone is concerned For the health of your families, we are now facing this huge disruption. We know that people are concerned about their jobs and the survival of their businesses. We are working 24 hours a day to present the most powerful case we can to the UK and to delegated governments.

"People will have many, many questions as a result of this uncertainty. We cannot answer them all right now and we must focus on preparing a case that sets out our problems clearly and carefully as an industry. The need to care for the 14,000 horses in Training and the many more that are part of the breeding industry will be critical in that case. Your well-being must be maintained. We pride ourselves on high standards of horse care in racing and we will not drop them.

"We ask everyone in careers to stay in touch with organizations that represent their part of the sport. Questions from employers or employees should be directed through representative bodies, using existing or new contacts created where they exist. Executives, supported by the Industry COVID-19 group, will provide support as appropriate.

"By presenting our case, we also know that there will be a point where racing can come back. We want to make sure that the industry stays ready to resume whenever possible. That will get the money back to the companies that support us and the economy. rural. We know the government understands this well. "