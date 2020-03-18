Coronavirus: Premier League clubs face challenge of keeping players in isolation | Football news

%MINIFYHTML60e7277dc77976e55ad44a93ee90173711% %MINIFYHTML60e7277dc77976e55ad44a93ee90173712%





Alexandre Lacazette works on an exercise bike

The coronavirus outbreak has closed not only football but many training grounds as well.

Up and down the Premier League, players preparing for the end of the season were sent into isolation mode while waiting for news on when, or if, the campaign will resume.

It presents great challenges for your clubs. Footballers are not exempt from guidelines on social distancing and working from home, which means that training personnel who normally monitor their players' every move indoors are now tasked with keeping them fit from afar.

Carefully planned training schedules have been ruled out for the time being, replaced by individual fitness programs that must be followed remotely, but these are waters unknown to Premier League clubs and their players.

& # 39; The clubs will be really worried & # 39;

"Each club tries to bring its players to a certain level of fitness at certain times of the season," says Damian Roden, a high-performance consultant for the Premier League. Sky Sports.

"At this stage, when we are on the commercial end, you would expect your players to be at their best, so to have such a big gap without training now, the clubs will be really concerned."

2:24 Brighton defender Dan Burn says all footballers want to see the season ended and prefer not to play games behind closed doors. Brighton defender Dan Burn says all footballers want to see the season ended and prefer not to play games behind closed doors.

"When players train every day, you can see what they eat, you can see how they are applied, you can get feedback on all the technology they use, you can know if they have slept badly and you can intervene daily so that they are at their best for the game.

"But now, clubs must trust that players will follow the recommendations they have put into practice. That means eating what they should be eating, going to sleep at the same time and avoiding boredom …

"It could even mean avoiding sitting on your Xbox and PlayStations for long periods of time, in positions that can be compromising."

"They depend on the players following what they recommend and, of course, they will be concerned that they cannot affect that."

In place of their regular training camp sessions with their teammates, many Premier League players, including Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal and Tammy Abraham of Chelsea, have uploaded photos and videos to social media showing they do cardiovascular work. on treadmills and exercise bikes at home.

"Most players will have those resources available," adds Roden, who previously worked for QPR and Stoke. "The Premier League teams will have things to do before training. Each player will have a series of exercises that they have been doing for some time. They must know how to do all those exercises and continue them."

Jo Clubb, a sports scientist who has worked with Chelsea and Brighton, adds: "Online or app-based training programs are common in professional soccer.

"If teams typically only use them in the off-season period, or if they already use them to offer seasonal gym programs, that software can provide an ideal platform to remotely power training programs for athletes.

"The strength and conditioning community is also answering the call by posting online workouts and tips for staying fit at home. However, I am sure that the Premier League teams will prefer their players to stick to their programs. internal, due to their ability to design each specifically for the needs of the individual, depending on their position and history of injuries. "

& # 39; The field-based side is more difficult & # 39;

Liverpool have closed their Melwood training camp as a precautionary measure.

What is more problematic, however, is replicating the rigors of a typical training session on the lawn in the confines of a player's home.

"The challenge for the clubs is to reflect the type of work the players would be doing if they followed their usual training schedule, but the field side is obviously more difficult," says Roden.

"If they have access to a field or an outdoor area, they can replicate the runs they would make in a seven-on-seven game, a four-on-four game, or an 11-on-11 game." They could, for example, make four blocks of six-minute races, which is what they would normally do if they participated in a seven-on-seven game on that particular day.

"But it is very difficult to maintain sharpness. You can try to reflect the demands of training to the best of your ability, but it is very difficult to replicate all the spontaneous reactions and patterns of the games you would get in training. There is no substitute for playing those games with Teammates ".

Clubb agrees. "Since soccer is an intermittent running sport, exercise on the field is necessary to maintain fitness levels," she says. "Some teams will have field test data collected earlier in the season that they can use to prescribe individualized race drills.

"But those exercises will not be able to fully replicate the intensity of the unpredictable and reactive exercises that involve groups of players and, therefore, the demands of speed change movements, such as acceleration, deceleration, and direction changes. It's also difficult to replicate the same motivating environment as the team environment. "

Therefore, it is inevitable that, even with individually tailored training programs for each player, their fitness and acuity levels decrease over time in isolation.

"A level of what we call & # 39; detraining & # 39; is almost guaranteed in this situation given the insufficient training stimulus to which the footballers will be exposed," says Clubb. "Repeated sprinting ability, which is crucial in football performance, can be impaired by just a two-week break, for example.

"There will be a reduction in your cardiovascular capacity – that is, the ability of the heart and lungs to deliver oxygen to the muscles, primarily due to reduced blood volume. And although strength levels can be maintained a little longer, you can see decreases generally after four weeks. "

According to Roden, the change in workload caused by the interruption in training will also have an indirect effect on players' dietary requirements.

"The demand for energy when you're not training and you're not playing is much lower, even when you're trying to stay in shape," he says. "So players should be especially aware of what they put into their bodies."

"Carbohydrate intake, for example, should be reduced. Protein should be maintained. They will need plenty of salad and fruits and vegetables. That will help maintain lean and fatty mass instead of gaining weight."

& # 39; Uncertainty is the biggest challenge & # 39;

1:55 Jamie Redknapp of Sky Sports and Millwall manager Gary Rowett discuss the programming dilemma English football faces in light of the current suspension Jamie Redknapp of Sky Sports and Millwall manager Gary Rowett discuss the programming dilemma English football faces in light of the current suspension

Adding to the complexity of it all, of course, is the uncertainty of when exactly the season will resume and when players will be able to return to their normal training routines.

Many Premier League clubs hope to meet again at their training camps next week, but coronavirus precautions could still be increased and it already seems unlikely that the Premier League campaign will resume as planned on the weekend of 4 of April.

"Today's training programs are subject to more planning and foresight than ever," says Clubb. "For example, after a summer with an international tournament, we would have different preseason plans for every possible stage in which our players could be eliminated. Uncertainty in the future is one of the biggest challenges facing clubs."

"This period is a bit like the offseason for players in terms of the drop in workload," adds Roden. "Normally during that period players end the season, they have around six weeks off and then they have to retrain to a certain level. Then you try to build them up to the point where you want them to start, next season What is different now is that you don't have clear starting or ending points to work with. "

It is just another factor that adds to the complexity of an already difficult situation. Under normal circumstances, Premier League clubs would be halfway through their preparations for another crucial round of matches. However, a return to normality still seems a long way off.