Coronavirus postpones filming of BBC's flagship soap – Deadline

Following the example of some other popular UK programming, the BBC has suspended the filming of long-running prime-time soap. EastEnders in the midst of the growing coronavirus crisis. Production for the series is still ongoing on what can be done remotely, such as script writing.

A BBC spokesperson said: "In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, it was decided that filming EastEnders It will be postponed until further notice. The decision was made after the last government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health and Public Health Organization of England. "

Along with the change in filming, viewers will now tune into the events of the Queen Vic of Albert Square just two nights a week instead of four times, "so we can make sure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes as long as possible, "added the BBC.

The corporation also noted that the filming of all continuing BBC Studios dramas will be postponed until further notice. According to BBC News, this includes Doctors, Accidents Y Holby City.

Earlier this week, Caryn Mandabach Productions postponed production on Peaky Blinders Season 6, while World Productions suspended filming on Duty fulfillment. Both series air on BBC One. Netflix The Wizard It recently became the first UK drama to be stopped by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, ITV said that filming its popular soaps Coronation Street Y Emmerdale It has become "a real challenge".

Executive Director Carolyn McCall said: "We are filming with fewer cast and crew and are reducing location filming while complying with government guidelines … Through a combination of production and schedule changes, we are confident that we can continue airing new episodes of both shows in the coming months. "

The plan will be to restrict Coronation StreetEpisodes to three per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while Emmerdale will continue to operate every night of the week.

As we noted earlier, the popular Australian soap Neighbors He has taken a break from filming until next Monday as a means to regroup amid the coronavirus crisis.