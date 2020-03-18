Coronavirus: Phil Clarke warns the rugby league & # 39; in a vulnerable position & # 39; | Rugby League News

"We know that the rugby league is in a very vulnerable position," Clarke said. "I doubt that he can survive unsupported for two to three months, maybe two to three weeks."



















0:43



Sky Sports' Phil Clarke feels Coronaviris could spell the end of the Super League without financial help

Sky Sports' Phil Clarke feels Coronaviris could spell the end of the Super League without financial help

Phil Clarke has issued a severe warning about the possible consequences for the rugby league if the coronavirus outbreak means that the 2020 season faces a long suspension.

The season has already been suspended until at least April 3, although the closure is expected to continue beyond that and several club officials have already expressed concern about the financial impact.

Others want the government to provide assistance and Sky Sports Clarke, an expert in the rugby league, stressed how precarious the situation is for clubs at all levels.

"We know that the rugby league is in a very vulnerable position," said Clarke. Sky Sports News. "I doubt that he can survive unsupported for two to three months, maybe two to three weeks."

"All major sports have met with the Department of Culture, Media and Sports to suggest support packages that may be necessary for their implementation.

"I accept that this is a challenge for society, not just for sport, and everyone in all walks of life needs help and support right now.

"But I think the government recognizes the vital role that sport plays in this country. It's almost like a healthy glue that holds many communities together and that's why it's essential that we keep sport alive here when the crisis finally ends."

Sport is almost like a healthy glue that holds many communities together and that is why it is essential that we keep sport alive here when the crisis is finally over. Phil Clarke

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone has already stated that the competition may need to change the format when the rugby league finally resumes in a bid to ensure the 2020 season is complete.

So far, only seven rounds of matches have been played in the competition, although several clubs already have matches pending due to matches being postponed for various reasons.

Things are complicated by the fact that the Toronto Wolfpack and Catalans Dragons are located abroad, and the governments of Canada and France have set their own travel restrictions to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Clarke made comparisons to the 1962/63 season, which saw most games suspended for three months due to extremely cold weather, and resulted in some teams playing up to 10 games in May to ensure the campaign was completed.

The situation in France will affect the ability of Catalan dragons to travel to reorganize the matches of the Super League

"If I had to be optimistic and guess that the season was suspended for 12 weeks, I'd like to think that by playing midweek we could reach a Grand Final in mid-November," said Clarke.

"Obviously we would have to shorten the play-offs and maybe just have first against second in an eventual Grand Final, and play more games during a condensed period."

"Obviously we would have to be sensible and find a compromise, but I think the ideal scenario is for us to end the season in 2020."

The & # 39; radical proposal & # 39; of the NRL

In Australia, the NRL has decided to continue its competition behind closed doors for now, but is considering another proposal to keep the season going.

Live NRL Live

It would involve relocating all 16 teams, including the New Zealand Warriors, to Queensio, Calliope, to train and play nearby.

Clarke doesn't know if the NRL will be able to carry out such a bold plan, but understands why both they and the Australian Football League, due to start their 2020 season on Thursday, are eager to continue if possible.

"It is a radical proposal to keep the season alive," said Clarke. "It is taking all the teams to a small town in North Queensland that has an established camp, and they would locate 16 teams there with training facilities."

"The games would be played behind closed doors in three stadiums relatively close to the city in which they would live during that period."

Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Live

"I don't know if it will continue and to further complicate that, the New Zealand Warriors are still in Australia after having played their first round game there and would potentially have to stay there for weeks, if not months.

"These are drastic times and every sport around the world is looking for their options to keep the sport alive, which obviously keeps people happy."