Coronavirus pandemic puts end-of-life memorials on hold – Up News Info

Elk River, Minnesota (Up News Info) – Sitting at the kitchen table, Mary and Terry Elliott rekindle warm thoughts about their recently deceased father.

"He was a very loving and generous man," said Mary Elliott.

The family was eager to celebrate their father's rich life with a "celebration of life,quot; memorial meeting in a few days.

"My brother Danny was going to compliment all the photos and spend time sharing people's memories, those with stories to share about him," said Mary Elliott.

Alex Lutz, 94, passed away on February 24. The family held a private funeral soon after, but wanted a reunion for family and friends. That was before the pandemic stopped even the end of life.

“So we thought that maybe we should think of another day. Then of course they closed the restaurant, ”said Mary Elliott.

The family planned a memorial reunion on Sunday, March 22 at Rockwood & # 39; s in Otsego. Instead, they'll save hugs, laughter, and tears for later on down the road.

However, it's not just funerals that face delays: churches, synagogues, and mosques postpone weddings and improvise their weekly services.

At the First Unitary Society in Minneapolis, pastoral staff now perform virtual services on Sundays.

“There was a lot of familiarity that people wanted and appreciated the message and were glad they did. It is a time when people want some routine and cannot have it, "said the Rev. Jim Foti.

So while the current isolation lasts, these basic sacraments will have to wait.

"You will remember this funeral for that, more than you would if it were normal," said Terry Elliott.

For now, to be celebrated or suffered in the company of a few.

"Different people who said they expected to give hugs or whatever, so we will do it another time," said Mary Elliott.

Everything for the betterment and health of many.